1/16/18- Huggy loved watching The 49th NAACP Image Awards and all the winners from that night were amazing. He’s especially happy for Roland Martin who won his 4th Image Award. Huggy says he really won the LaVar Ball of politics award!
One thought on “Huggy Lowdown: Roland Martin Won The LaVar Ball Of Politics Award!”
I fail to see the humor,or sarcasm,behind Huggy’s comments regarding Roland Martin’s well-deserved award. A distinguished journalist should in no way be identified with an egotistical bigmouth stage mother-father like LaVar Ball.Old Man Ball should himself given the James Brown Award for “Talking Loud and Saying Nothing!”