Top Of The Morning: Tom Is A Lakers Fan

LeBron James has moved to the Los Angeles Lakers & Tom Joyner went with him! Tom hopped on the Lakers bandwagon, but he’s not all in just yet. He’s got one foot in and the other foot will get on board once they make it out of the second round of playoffs.
The Richest Players In The NBA & The Women Who Love Them
8 photos Launch gallery
The Richest Players In The NBA & The Women Who Love Them
1. Ray Allen - $100MSource:Instagram 1 of 8
2. Lebron James - $300MSource:PR 2 of 8
3. Dwyane Wade - $95MSource:PR 3 of 8
4. Carmelo Anthony - $90MSource:PR 4 of 8
5. Kobe Bryant - $280MSource:PR 5 of 8
6. Chris Bosh - $50MSource:PR 6 of 8
7. Dirk Nowitzki - $120MSource:PR 7 of 8
8. Kevin Garnett - $190M8 of 8
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Is Beyonce Pregnant Again?
- ‘Real Housewives’ Update: Chateau Sheree Is Finished, Cynthia Bailey Finds New Love
- Get Well Wednesday: What You Need To Know About Hair Loss And How To Stop It
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM