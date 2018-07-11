Top Of The Morning: Tom Is A Lakers Fan

07.11.18
LeBron James has moved to the Los Angeles Lakers & Tom Joyner went with him! Tom hopped on the Lakers bandwagon, but he’s not all in just yet. He’s got one foot in and the other foot will get on board once they make it out of the second round of playoffs.

