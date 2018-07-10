CLOSE
LeBron James ‘King of LA’ Mural Vandalized After Fan Offers Money to Alter It

A mural showing James in a Laker jersey that read ” kin of LA” was vandalized soon after it was finished on Friday. Photos of the mural and the vandalism were posted on twitter, see them below:

As the third picture shows, the mural is being restored.

Apparently everyone in LA isn’t excited about the arrival of James.

