LeBron James ‘King of LA’ Mural Vandalized After Fan Offers Money to Alter It

A mural showing James in a Laker jersey that read ” kin of LA” was vandalized soon after it was finished on Friday. Photos of the mural and the vandalism were posted on twitter, see them below:
As the third picture shows, the mural is being restored.
Apparently everyone in LA isn’t excited about the arrival of James.
