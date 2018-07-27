Morning Minute: Exclusive Interview With Michael Cohen

In this special edition of the Morning Minute, Chris Paul “sits down with Michael Cohen” and Karen McDougal to get some answers! They both come up with the best explanations that they possibly could. Listen to the exclusive audio and let us know what you think.
