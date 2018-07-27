Morning Minute: Exclusive Interview With Michael Cohen

Originals
| 07.27.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

In this special edition of the Morning Minute, Chris Paul “sits down with Michael Cohen” and Karen McDougal to get some answers! They both come up with the best explanations that they possibly could. Listen to the exclusive audio and let us know what you think.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Chris Paul comedian , interview , Karen McDougal , Michael Cohen , TJMS , Trump

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

9 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Morning Minute: Exclusive Interview With Michael Cohen

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close