Black Moms Matter: Do You Follow Your Kids On Social Media?

Yes, there’s no question about it! Parents should absolutely follow their children. Terri Vaughn follows her 17-year-old son on Instagram and will call him out if he posts something inappropriate. However, she does not follow him on SnapChat. Myra J will follow her kids on every social media platform possible, as long as she’s paying the phone bills she’s following them. Do you follow your kids?
