Things Your Kids Know: The Hidden Messages Behind Certain Emojis

Warning: This article contains explicit content.

Emojis have become extremely popular, especially among teenagers. Some emojis that may seem extremely innocent have surprising meanings. Fruits and other foods can represent private parts and water can mean sexual acts. Confused? Have no fear! We have decoded the most popular explicit emojis below.

Fire: 🔥

This symbol is often used to let someone know they are “hot,” or attractive.

Smirk Face: 😏

This is used to flirt.

Eggplant: 🍆

This symbol is used to represent male genitalia much more often than it is used to mean the actual vegetable. The banana can be used in the same way.

Peach: 🍑

The peach doesn’t represent the fruit or even the state of Georgia. This often represents a person’s bottom.

Pointing finger &’OK’: 👉👌

When these are used together it represents sexual intercourse.

Tongue: 👅

The tongue can be used to signal oral sex. But only in certain contexts, it is also used to innocently stick out your tongue at someone.

Water Drops:💦

These used alone can represent orgasm or sexual arousal.

Water Drops & Closed Fist:✊💦

When used together these mean masturbation.

Eyeballs: 👀

Can be used to ask for a ‘sexy’ photo.

Cherries: 🍒

These have nothing to do with fruit 90% of the time. They are used to represent breasts.

Taco: 🌮

Even if it is Tuesday, this probably isn’t an invitation to #TacoTuesday. This is used to represent female genitalia.

These are the most common emoji translations. Happy snooping parents! And I bet you’ll be careful before sending your next text!

Seeing Double: Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents 19 photos Launch gallery Seeing Double: Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents 1. Tiny and her youngest son Major Source:Instagram 1 of 19 2. Christian and his dad Diddy Source:Christian Combs Instagram 2 of 19 3. Johan and his dad Fabolous Source:Instagram 3 of 19 4. Selah and her mom Lauryn Hill Source:Selah Instagram 4 of 19 5. Marley and her dad Kevin McCall Source:Eva Instagram 5 of 19 6. Kai and her mom Lisa Raye Source:Kai Instagram 6 of 19 7. Bobbi Kristina and her dad Bobby Brown Source:Bobbi Kristina Instagra 7 of 19 8. Future Jr. and his mom Ciara Source:Ciara Instagram 8 of 19 9. California Dream and her dad The Game Source:The Game Instagram 9 of 19 10. Jaden and his dad Will Smith Source:Screenshot 10 of 19 11. Zion and his dad Tank Source:Tank Instagram 11 of 19 12. Tracee and her mom Diana Ross Source:Tracee Instagram 12 of 19 13. Willow and her mom Jada Pinkett Smith Source:BET Instagram 13 of 19 14. Blue Ivy and her dad Jay Z Source:Tumblr 14 of 19 15. Nicki Minaj and her mom Carol Source:Nicki Minaj Instagram 15 of 19 16. Ava and her mom Reese Witherspoon Source:Reese Witherspoon Instagram 16 of 19 17. North West and her mom Kim Kardashian West Source:Kim Kardashian Instagram 17 of 19 18. Zoe Kravitiz and her mom Lisa Bonet Source:Zoe Kravitz Instagram 18 of 19 19. Maxwell Drew and her mom Jessica Simpson Source:Jessica Simpson Instagram 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Things Your Kids Know: The Hidden Messages Behind Certain Emojis Seeing Double: Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM