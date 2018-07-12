Women Arrested For Snapchat Video Mocking A Dying Patient

Three women in Jefferson, GA have been arrested and charged after filming a SnapChat video mocking a dying hospice patient.

Jefferson Police Detective Jay Parker tells 11Alive that the patient had just suffered a stroke. Mya Moss, Jorden Bruce and Lizeth Ramirez, were told to monitor her until the hospice nurse arrived. Instead of actually caring for the patient, the women recorded SnapChat videos while still inside the room and called it “The End.” The patient has since died.

“They were obviously more interested in playing on the phone and making the video and cutting up and making a joke of the situation,” Parker told 11Alive. “My understanding is that the hospice nurse had been contacted, and these employees were supposed to be watching the female, and obviously that wasn’t happening.”

In the video, Ramirez and Bruce can be seen sitting in chairs laughing, screaming obscenities and using a vape cigarette. Moss actually shot the video.

All three women have been charged with exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults which, under Georgia law, is a felony and carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison or a fine of up to $50,000.

Watch the SnapChat video below:

“We take very serious the care and responsibility that people have to take care of disabled adults when they’re at a home like this. When there’s someone not doing their job that could cost a person their life, it’s very serious and we take it serious,” Parker said. “We don’t want that to happen to anybody’s family, and we want to make sure that does not happen again,” According to Parker, police have been called to the facility prior to this, but never for anything as serious as this, reports 11Alive.

According to 11Alive, Moss and Bruce have been released on bond, but, the federal Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement has requested that Ramirez not be released at this point.

Parker said he doesn’t know if the incident had anything to do with the patient’s death. The facility said no resident’s condition was compromised by what the now-former employees are accused of doing reports 11Alive.

