‘Insecure’ Star Natasha Rothwell Joins Cast Of ‘Wonder Woman’ Sequel

(Photo Credit: PR Photos.)

Insecure star Natasha Rothwell is jumping onto the big screen.

The actress has been added to Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman sequel, joining fellow franchise newcomers Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal and returning stars Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Plot details and details of Rothwell’s character are being kept under wraps, but it’s known that the film, which is currently in production, is set in the 1980s and will see Diana (Gadot) facing off against a new villain, Cheetah, played by Wiig.

Pine, Jenkins and Gadot were on hand at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con to debut footage from the follow-up that featured Wonder Woman facing off against two bad guys in a mall food court.

Rothwell, who also serves as a writer on Issa Rae’s HBO series Insecure and previously wrote for Saturday Night Live, was recently seen in Fox 2000’s Love, Simon.

HBO , insecure , Issa Rae , Natasha Rothwell , wonder woman

