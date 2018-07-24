Morning Minute: The Bar Is So High

Originals
| 07.24.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Serena Williams wanted Italian for dinner so her husband flew her to Italy! He’s setting the bar high fellas. But don’t worry ladies, when you want Italian your man can get you something better than a trip to Italy, “unlimited salad and bread sticks!”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Alexis Ohanian , Chris Paul , Morning Minute , Serena Williams

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Morning Minute: The Bar Is So High

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close