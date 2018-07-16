Alexis Ohanian Posts Heartfelt Message To Serena Williams After Wimbledon Loss

Serena Williams has been balancing mommy duties,with her 10-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia, and training for her 10th return to the Wimbledon stage. Although the tennis superstar had high hopes of winning, she lost to Germany’s Angelique Kerber leaving her short of a record-tying 24 Grand Slam title with tennis pioneer Margaret Court.
While fans took to social media to share encouraging words to Serena, her husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, posted a heartfelt message to his Instagram assuring her that he’s proud of her and more trophies are on the way.
Days after our baby girl was born, I kissed my wife goodbye before surgery and neither of us knew if she would be coming back. We just wanted her to survive—10 months later, she's in the #Wimbledon final. Congratulations, @angie.kerber. @serenawilliams will be holding a trophy again soon—she's got the greatest one waiting at home for her. Our family knows she'll win many more trophies, too. She's just getting started. And I couldn't be more proud.
After her loss, a visibly moved Williams shared her disappointment but said she was playing for all the moms:
Do you expect Serena to win another major championship before she retires?
