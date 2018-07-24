Huggy Lowdown: ‘Stormy Daniels Is Married?!’

Originals
| 07.24.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Stormy Daniels is married?!” Stormy’s husband, Glendon Crain , filed for divorce and is seeking to keep her from seeing their 7-year-old daughter. He’s okay with her humping men in movies but apparently humping Trump is unforgivable!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

divorce , Huggy Lowdown , Stormy Daniels , TJMS , Trump

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Huggy Lowdown: ‘Stormy Daniels Is Married?!’

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close