Columbus
Police Body Cam Catches Stormy Daniels’ Arrest.

Last week, Donald’s Trump’s alleged former Mistress, Stormy Daniels, was arrested at Columbus strip club, Sirens. And the Columbus Division of Police has released body camera footage of Daniels’ arrest

Undercover officers, who are blurred in the video, are seen handcuffing Daniels and putting her into a police van. There was no footage showing what happened inside of the night club.

Daniels was arrested for touching a patron at a “sexually oriented” business in violation of the law commonly known as the Community Defense Act.

The charges against Daniels were dropped the following day.

 

