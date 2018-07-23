Cardi B And Offset Sued By NYC Hotel Over Scuffle With Fan

Offset walked out of jail on Saturday and right into a fresh lawsuit.

The Migos rapper and his wife, Cardi B, are being sued by a New York hotel after a fan was allegedly beaten up by the couple’s security team on the premises.

In May, Giovanni Arnold claimed he was attacked by three bodyguards after trying to get an autograph from the then-pregnant Cardi and Offset at The Mark Hotel after the Met Gala. He was allegedly hospitalized for injuries to his face, neck, back and body, and sued Cardi, Offset and the hotel seeking unspecified damages.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Mark Hotel executives have now filed a counter-suit against Cardi B and Offset, denying responsibility for the incident, and added that any judgment Arnold may win should be paid by the couple, not the hotel.

“Any liability will be have been brought about and caused solely as a result of the fault, negligence, acts or omissions, want of care and/or breach of contract on the part of Belcalis Almanzar (Cardi B) and Kiari Kendrell Cephus (Offset),” the lawsuit states.

The hotel executives are demanding all claims against them be thrown out.

News of the lawsuit comes days after Offset was released from a Georgia jail on Saturday morning following his arrest on gun charges.

Cardi posted a photo of the two on her Instagram Story, writing, “Home.”

Offset, 26, was pulled over on Friday evening while driving in a 2014 Porche 911 Carerra with his bodyguard outside of Atlanta after allegedly making an improper lane change. Police detected an odor of marijuana after approaching the vehicle and after a search, found three handguns, less than an ounce of marijuana and more than $107,000 in cash, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Offset was arrested for alleged possession of a weapon during a crime and possession of a firearm by a felon, as well as possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and the alleged traffic violation, which are both misdemeanors, police records show. He was released from Clayton County Jail in Jonesboro, Georgia just after 10 a.m. after posting a $17,000 bond and has returned home to Cardi and their newborn daughter, Kulture.

His lawyer says the rapper is innocent.

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time 24 photos Launch gallery Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time 1. C- Murder Source:Getty Images 1 of 24 2. Tupac Source:Getty Images 2 of 24 3. Lil’ Wayne Source:Getty Images 3 of 24 4. Cassidy Source:Getty Images 4 of 24 5. Slick Rick Source:Getty Images 5 of 24 6. Shyne Source:Getty Images 6 of 24 7. Remy Ma Source:Getty Images 7 of 24 8. Gucci Mane Source:Getty Images 8 of 24 9. T.I. Source:Getty Images 9 of 24 10. BG Source:Getty Images 10 of 24 11. G-Dep Source:Getty Images 11 of 24 12. Fat Joe Source:Getty Images 12 of 24 13. Beanie Sigel Source:Getty Images 13 of 24 14. Lil’ Kim Source:Getty Images 14 of 24 15. Chief Keef Source:Getty Images 15 of 24 16. Ja Rule Source:Getty Images 16 of 24 17. Lil Boosie Source:Getty Images 17 of 24 18. Wiz Khalifa Source:Getty Images 18 of 24 19. Ol’ Dirty Bastard Source:Getty Images 19 of 24 20. Mystikal Source:Getty Images 20 of 24 21. Snoop Dogg Source:Getty Images 21 of 24 22. Foxy Brown Source:Getty Images 22 of 24 23. Notorious B.I.G. Source:Getty Images 23 of 24 24. Black Rob Source:Getty Images 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading Cardi B And Offset Sued By NYC Hotel Over Scuffle With Fan Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM