Cardi B And Offset Sued By NYC Hotel Over Scuffle With Fan

(Photo credit: Omar Vega/AP)

Offset walked out of jail on Saturday and right into a fresh lawsuit.

The Migos rapper and his wife, Cardi B, are being sued by a New York hotel after a fan was allegedly beaten up by the couple’s security team on the premises.

In May, Giovanni Arnold claimed he was attacked by three bodyguards after trying to get an autograph from the then-pregnant Cardi and Offset at The Mark Hotel after the Met Gala. He was allegedly hospitalized for injuries to his face, neck, back and body, and sued Cardi, Offset and the hotel seeking unspecified damages.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Mark Hotel executives have now filed a counter-suit against Cardi B and Offset, denying responsibility for the incident, and added that any judgment Arnold may win should be paid by the couple, not the hotel.

“Any liability will be have been brought about and caused solely as a result of the fault, negligence, acts or omissions, want of care and/or breach of contract on the part of Belcalis Almanzar (Cardi B) and Kiari Kendrell Cephus (Offset),” the lawsuit states.

The hotel executives are demanding all claims against them be thrown out.

News of the lawsuit comes days after Offset was released from a Georgia jail on Saturday morning following his arrest on gun charges.

Cardi posted a photo of the two on her Instagram Story, writing, “Home.”

Offset, 26, was pulled over on Friday evening while driving in a 2014 Porche 911 Carerra with his bodyguard outside of Atlanta after allegedly making an improper lane change. Police detected an odor of marijuana after approaching the vehicle and after a search, found three handguns, less than an ounce of marijuana and more than $107,000 in cash, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Offset was arrested for alleged possession of a weapon during a crime and possession of a firearm by a felon, as well as possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and the alleged traffic violation, which are both misdemeanors, police records show. He was released from Clayton County Jail in Jonesboro, Georgia just after 10 a.m. after posting a $17,000 bond and has returned home to Cardi and their newborn daughter, Kulture.

His lawyer says the rapper is innocent.

Continue reading Cardi B And Offset Sued By NYC Hotel Over Scuffle With Fan

