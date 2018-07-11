CLOSE
Cardi B. & Offset Welcome A Baby Girl

(Photo credit: Omar Vega/AP)

Cardi B. and Offset are now the proud parents of a baby girl! Baby Bardi was born on July 10, 2018 and Cardi announced the birth of their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, on Instagram. Congratulations to this growing family!

Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18🎀🌸 @offsetyrn

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

 

 

Baby Bardi , cardi b , New Baby , offset

9 thoughts on “Cardi B. & Offset Welcome A Baby Girl

  1. kates1221 on said:

    If I never see a big, bloated, shiny belly, pregnant or not it’ll be too soon. I just don’t understand why women deem it necessary to get naked with in front of a camera and post the pics on social media. Why? What the hell is so intriguing about a being naked and pregnant? Somebody. Anybody. Help me out with this.

    Reply
    • Phyllis on said:

      Maybe I’m just old fashioned but what ever happened to modesty? Nowadays everybody has to show their tits and a**, pregnant belly, tattoos, skimpy outfits, pants down to their knees, excessive jewelry, gold teeth (ew). Nothing wrong with being pregnant or having a nice body, but everybody does not need to see it.

      Reply
  2. Guest on said:

    Yes my very observant brother, it is a skunk 😂😂😂😂
    These two are weirdos.
    The photo of her is awful. Hated it!

    Reply
    • Phoenix Rising on said:

      Not keeping up with anything, it just happens to be on every news feed today. This is her 1st and his 4th.

      Reply

