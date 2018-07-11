Cardi B. & Offset Welcome A Baby Girl

Cardi B. and Offset are now the proud parents of a baby girl! Baby Bardi was born on July 10, 2018 and Cardi announced the birth of their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, on Instagram. Congratulations to this growing family!

