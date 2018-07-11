(Photo credit: Omar Vega/AP)
Cardi B. and Offset are now the proud parents of a baby girl! Baby Bardi was born on July 10, 2018 and Cardi announced the birth of their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, on Instagram. Congratulations to this growing family!
9 thoughts on “Cardi B. & Offset Welcome A Baby Girl”
If I never see a big, bloated, shiny belly, pregnant or not it’ll be too soon. I just don’t understand why women deem it necessary to get naked with in front of a camera and post the pics on social media. Why? What the hell is so intriguing about a being naked and pregnant? Somebody. Anybody. Help me out with this.
I wish I knew.
Maybe I’m just old fashioned but what ever happened to modesty? Nowadays everybody has to show their tits and a**, pregnant belly, tattoos, skimpy outfits, pants down to their knees, excessive jewelry, gold teeth (ew). Nothing wrong with being pregnant or having a nice body, but everybody does not need to see it.
Yes my very observant brother, it is a skunk 😂😂😂😂
These two are weirdos.
The photo of her is awful. Hated it!
Is it just me,or do this ni**a has a skunk on.
LOL!!! Skunk by Funk Dujour. Obtained at any Macy’s outlet, and can be purchased for 10 low payments of $250.00.
I didn’t realize it until now…LOL!
She bit off Beyonce’s pregnancy picture. So, how many babies does this makes for Offset 4 or 5?
Not keeping up with anything, it just happens to be on every news feed today. This is her 1st and his 4th.