12-Year-Old Earns Her Second College Degree [Video]

While preteens are known for being worried about what they’re going to wear to the school dance, there’s one girl who’s celebrating getting her college diploma.

Dorothy Jean Tillman, known  as D.J., is a 12-year-old girl from Chicago who already has two degrees. She has an associates degree and recently earned a bachelors. As impressive as that is Tillman says she’s not finished yet,”I want to (get) my masters” she told WGN9.

See video below:

 

