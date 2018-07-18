While preteens are known for being worried about what they’re going to wear to the school dance, there’s one girl who’s celebrating getting her college diploma.
Dorothy Jean Tillman, known as D.J., is a 12-year-old girl from Chicago who already has two degrees. She has an associates degree and recently earned a bachelors. As impressive as that is Tillman says she’s not finished yet,”I want to (get) my masters” she told WGN9.
See video below:
Celebrities Who Attended Howard University
23 photos Launch gallery
Celebrities Who Attended Howard University
1. Laz Alonso1 of 23
2. Taraji P. Henson2 of 23
3. Chadwick Boseman3 of 23
4. LaLa Anthony4 of 23
5. Kenny Lattimore5 of 23
6. Wendy Raquel Robinson6 of 23
7. Diddy7 of 23
8. Toni Morrison8 of 23
9. Marlon Wayans9 of 23
10. Kamala Harris10 of 23
11. Phylicia Rashad11 of 23
12. Lance Gross12 of 23
13. Roberta Flack13 of 23
14. Anthony Anderson14 of 23
15. Lynn Whitfield15 of 23
16. Zora Neal Hurston16 of 23
17. Isaiah Washington17 of 23
18. Michelle Bernard18 of 23
19. Gus Johnson19 of 23
20. Thurgood Marshall20 of 23
21. Meshell Ndegeocello21 of 23
22. Donny Hathaway22 of 23
23. Omarosa Manigault23 of 23
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- 12-Year-Old Earns Her Second College Degree [Video]
- Beyonce Fans Start Another Baby Bump Watch Based On Concert Video
- Leonard Going To Raptors, DeRozan Going To Spurs
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM