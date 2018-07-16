Instagram model Celina Powell has exposed rapper Snoop Dogg for allegedly cheating with her, and she posted screenshots of messages and videos between them as proof!
Powell is famous for sleeping with rappers and then putting them on blast on social media. The Black Widow (as she is referred to) claims that she and her latest victim, Snoop Dogg, had sex to his Gospel album.
YouTuber lovelyti2002 was able to grab hold of startling evidence which she shared with The Shade Room, which ran the scandalous report.
The materials are also viewable on Celina’s private account and one apparent “receipt” against Snoop is a screenshot of a phone conversation they reportedly had, as well as leaked messages and photos of both individuals flaunting their bodies.
One fan on Twitter noted: “Snoop was just coming at Kanye saying that he needed a BLACK woman to keep him in check. whole time he cheating on his BLACK wife w/ the fake Kat Stacks…Celina Powell. I guess that Gospel album was a lie…”
Snoop fired off a response without stating Celina by name. He mentioned a fake documentary series called Clout Chasers, which is clearly a jab at the infamous groupie.
You may recall how she previously faked being pregnant by rapper Offset while he and wifey Cardi B were expecting their first child.
Celina claims her reason for exposing Snoop Dogg is because his ‘d**k was wack’.
Snoop Dogg Shuts Down The Denny’s Bon Voyage Party
Snoop Dogg Shuts Down The Denny’s Bon Voyage Party
One thought on "Report: Snoop Dogg Exposed For Cheating On His Wife With Famous Groupie"
no suprises here, him and his wife has filed 4 divorce at least one time.