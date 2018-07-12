Kanye West took to Twitter this week to honor one of his “biggest inspirations”… former NBA-player-turned-“diplomat” Dennis Rodman.
“Thank to one of my biggest inspirations … always breaking barriers with independent thought,” Ye wrote in the caption of a pic showing off his new autographed Chicago Bulls jersey from the basketball vet.
Both Ye and Rodman, aside from their Chicago connection, are among the few black supporters of Donald Trump. Last month, the NBA Hall of Famer was present during Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s summit in Singapore.
Several months ago, West sparked outrage on social media when he took a selfie sporting a “Make America Great Again” hat.
On the music front, West completed the promised five-week album rollout for his G.O.O.D. Music Label, including the release of his eighth studio album, “Ye.” His latest effort landed No. 1 on the Billboard 200 during its opening week.
6 thoughts on “Kanye West Shows Off Autographed Jersey From Dennis Rodman, ‘One Of My Biggest Inspirations’”
These are two crazy NEGROES!!!!!!!!!!
They DESERVE to be buddies!!!!!!!!!!
always breaking barriers with independent thought
****
Why does this mentally-ill coon believe that supporting a racist is “free though?” Aligning yourself with a bunch of racist who hate black people makes you free while being the head ni**ga of the plantation. trump doesn’t give 2 s**ts about neither one of these boot lickers.
Oh yeah and back in 2005 when Kanye uttered that famous line “George Bush doesn’t like black people” sistas were throwing their legs open to have his baby and brothas would drink his bath water, now his stepped off the plantation and he’s some uncle tom fool yeah the only fools are the ones still on the plantation
Nothing to see here,one coon supporting another coon.
The two caboose sweepers on the trump train that’s headed over the cliff.
Support who you want….America just keep your Eyes and Ears open. Please don’t be BLIND TO THE TRUTH…YOUR CALL!!!