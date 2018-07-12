Kanye West took to Twitter this week to honor one of his “biggest inspirations”… former NBA-player-turned-“diplomat” Dennis Rodman.

“Thank to one of my biggest inspirations … always breaking barriers with independent thought,” Ye wrote in the caption of a pic showing off his new autographed Chicago Bulls jersey from the basketball vet.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 Thank to one of my biggest inspirations … always breaking barriers with independent thought pic.twitter.com/WQLKCG7tXM — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 10, 2018

Both Ye and Rodman, aside from their Chicago connection, are among the few black supporters of Donald Trump. Last month, the NBA Hall of Famer was present during Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s summit in Singapore.

Several months ago, West sparked outrage on social media when he took a selfie sporting a “Make America Great Again” hat.

On the music front, West completed the promised five-week album rollout for his G.O.O.D. Music Label, including the release of his eighth studio album, “Ye.” His latest effort landed No. 1 on the Billboard 200 during its opening week.

10 Black Trump Supporters 9 photos Launch gallery 10 Black Trump Supporters 1. Ben Carson Source:Joe Raedle/Getty Images 1 of 9 2. Herschel Walker Source:Ben Gabbe/Getty Images 2 of 9 3. Omarosa Source:Matthew Eisman/WireImage/Getty 3 of 9 4. Dennis Rodman Source:Larry Marano/WireImage/Getty 4 of 9 5. Stacey Dash Source:Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty 5 of 9 6. Mike Tyson Source:Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty 6 of 9 7. Terrell Owens Source:Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images 7 of 9 8. Azealia Banks Source:Chelsea Lauren/WireImage/Getty 8 of 9 9. Latrell Sprewell Source:Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading Kanye West Shows Off Autographed Jersey From Dennis Rodman, ‘One Of My Biggest Inspirations’ 10 Black Trump Supporters

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM