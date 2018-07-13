Lupita Nyong’o & Winston Duke Set For Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’, Chadwick Boseman Lands ‘17 Bridges’

Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman, Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong’o have lined up follow-up projects set to hit the big screen next year.

Nyong’o and Duke are in the cast of “Us,” the latest movie from Get Out filmmaker Jordan Peele. Story details are being kept under wraps, but it reportedly centers on two couples, one white and one black.

Elisabeth Moss of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Tim Heidecker of Adult Swim’s Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, also star in the film, which is meant to be as provocative and thought-provoking as Peele’s Oscar-winning debut, Get Out, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

Peele is once again directing from his own script. He also is producing via his Monkeypaw Productions, alongside Sean McKittrick and Jason Blum.

Universal has dated the movie for a March 15, 2019, release.

