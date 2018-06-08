CLOSE
Top News
Philly Woman Throws Epic ‘Black Panther’ Themed Prom Send Off

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia mom who threw a $25,000 Dubai-themed prom for her son last year is throwing a “Black Panther”-themed prom this year complete with an actual black panther.

Saudia Shuler tells WPVI-TV she had a contest this year that asked kids in her North Philadelphia neighborhood to send their report cards and essays explaining why they deserved to have an epic prom send-off.

She had planned to have one winner but ended up picking 24.

Schuler’s celebration Wednesday had African dancers and people wearing custom costumes based on the “Black Panther” movie. She dressed as Queen Mother Ramonda, a character portrayed in the film by actress Angela Bassett.

Schuler says neighbors and friends helped pitch in for the undisclosed price of the celebration, described as costing in the six figures.

Information from: WPVI-TV, http://www.6abc.com

 

7 thoughts on “Philly Woman Throws Epic ‘Black Panther’ Themed Prom Send Off

  1. E-DOG on said:

    $25,000 for a prom event ..REALLY ? it’s doesn’t matter if she is a millionaire ..we must do BETTER WITH OUR DOLLARS !!!!

  2. Chris on said:

    This lady has the right to do with her money whatever she pleases. How do you know she doesn’t help kids with scholarships or money for college – you motha dreamers are so darn judgmental! Rake up the leaves in your own backyard before trying to rake up someone else’s

  3. Angelheartonline on said:

    This is so stupid! Why do we as black people co-sign on this foolishness. How about instead of paying six figures for the ridiculously unnessary prom send off…you give those kids the 25k to use to go to a decent college so the can have a chance at an education.

    • K on said:

      I agree the money could have been used for college scholarships instead. I don’t mean to sound like a hater but my 4.1 GPA daughter was accepted to the University of Southern California but couldn’t go because they only offered a $10k scholarship for a $75k tuition so she have to go to a in-state school instead.

