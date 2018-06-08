Philly Woman Throws Epic ‘Black Panther’ Themed Prom Send Off

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia mom who threw a $25,000 Dubai-themed prom for her son last year is throwing a “Black Panther”-themed prom this year complete with an actual black panther.
Saudia Shuler tells WPVI-TV she had a contest this year that asked kids in her North Philadelphia neighborhood to send their report cards and essays explaining why they deserved to have an epic prom send-off.
She had planned to have one winner but ended up picking 24.
Schuler’s celebration Wednesday had African dancers and people wearing custom costumes based on the “Black Panther” movie. She dressed as Queen Mother Ramonda, a character portrayed in the film by actress Angela Bassett.
Schuler says neighbors and friends helped pitch in for the undisclosed price of the celebration, described as costing in the six figures.
___
Information from: WPVI-TV, http://www.6abc.com
Famous Folks From Philly
Famous Folks From Philly
1. Bryshere GraySource:Bryshere Instagram 1 of 51
2. Kevin Hart2 of 51
3. Amber Rose3 of 51
4. Will Smith4 of 51
5. Jill Scott5 of 51
6. Bradley Cooper6 of 51
7. The late, great Wilt Chamberlain7 of 51
8. Gary Dourdan8 of 51
9. Lee Danials9 of 51
10. The late Phyllis Hyman10 of 51
11. Holly Robinson Peete11 of 51
12. Kevin Bacon12 of 51
13. Shawn Stockman13 of 51
14. Bill Cosby14 of 51
15. Kevin Eubanks15 of 51
16. Clark Johnson16 of 51
17. Kobe Bryant17 of 51
18. Blythe Danner18 of 51
19. Eve Jeffers19 of 51
20. Eddie George20 of 51
21. Patti LaBelle21 of 51
22. The late Billie Holiday22 of 51
23. Rapper Kurupt23 of 51
24. Sidney Faison24 of 51
25. Gloria Allred25 of 51
26. The late Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes26 of 51
27. Lola Falana27 of 51
28. Colman Domingo28 of 51
29. The late Charles 'Honi' Coles29 of 51
30. Karen Malina White30 of 51
31. Nafessa Williams31 of 51
32. DJ Jazzy Jeff32 of 51
33. Mathew St. Patrick33 of 51
34. Monica Calhoun34 of 51
35. The late Sherman Helmsley35 of 51
36. Marc Lamont Hill36 of 51
37. Robert Golphin37 of 51
38. Brian Anthony Wilson38 of 51
39. Cat Wilson39 of 51
40. Crystal Waters40 of 51
41. The late Ed Bradley41 of 51
42. Eugene Byrd42 of 51
43. Musiq Soulchild43 of 51
44. Ms. Jade44 of 51
45. Richard Gere45 of 51
46. The late Tammi Terrell46 of 51
47. Wanya Morris47 of 51
48. Jazmine Sullivan48 of 51
49. Joey Lawrence49 of 51
50. Chris Matthews50 of 51
51. Dawn Staley51 of 51
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
- James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
- History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
7 thoughts on “Philly Woman Throws Epic ‘Black Panther’ Themed Prom Send Off”
$25,000 for a prom event ..REALLY ? it’s doesn’t matter if she is a millionaire ..we must do BETTER WITH OUR DOLLARS !!!!
This lady has the right to do with her money whatever she pleases. How do you know she doesn’t help kids with scholarships or money for college – you motha dreamers are so darn judgmental! Rake up the leaves in your own backyard before trying to rake up someone else’s
This is so stupid! Why do we as black people co-sign on this foolishness. How about instead of paying six figures for the ridiculously unnessary prom send off…you give those kids the 25k to use to go to a decent college so the can have a chance at an education.
Hopefully she has the means to do both if not I totally agree with you, It’s asinine
I agree the money could have been used for college scholarships instead. I don’t mean to sound like a hater but my 4.1 GPA daughter was accepted to the University of Southern California but couldn’t go because they only offered a $10k scholarship for a $75k tuition so she have to go to a in-state school instead.
Beautiful, that was awesome.
I agree Shiggidy is what we do, and we do it well.