Chadwick Boseman Picks First Post-Panther Role

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
NEW YORK (AP) —
will step out of Wakanda for the New York police drama “17 Bridges.” Chadwick Boseman
STX Entertainment announced Wednesday that Boseman will star as a disgraced NYPD detective thrust into a citywide manhunt for a cop killer. The film will be Boseman’s first non-Marvel movie following the $1.3 billion box-office success of “Black Panther.” He also appeared in “Avengers: Infinity War” and has shot its follow-up.
“17 Bridges” will reteam Boseman with “Infinity War” directors Joe and Anthony Russo. The Russos will produce the film, to be directed by Brian Kirk from a script by Adam Mervis.
The film will begin shooting in September.
The 40-year-old Bosesman has also starred in “42,” ”Get on Up” and “Marshall.”
