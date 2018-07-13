For weeks since Drake released Scorpion and the #InMyFeelingsChallenge took off, fans have been trying to figure out who KiKi could possibly be. An insider close to Drake has finally cracked the case, according to The Jasmine Brand.
The real KiKi is actually K’yanna Barber, a 24-year-old woman from Oakland, California that Drake was dating.
Drake has a history of name dropping girls that he’s been romantically linked to in his songs so this isn’t far-fetched. The two were reportedly seeing each other back in 2016 but the relationship was short-lived.
It’s highly likely that K’yanna is also the KB sings about, as those are her initials.
Of course, she’s loving all of the attention. And if the question is if she’s riding, the answer is yes. Recently, she defended Drake after it was discovered that he had a child that the public didn’t know about.
See her tweets below:
1. Mr. Shiggy Himself….Where It All Started!
2. These Cuties Did Their Thing!
3. Alright Now! We See You!
4. Lala Said She Didn’t Know How To #DoTheShiggy….Then She Popped Out With A Whole Routine!
5. Ahh How Cute Are These Lil Babies?!
6. Ciara Showed Us That This Momma Still Go It!
7. YASSSS For The Saxophone!
8. #InMyFeelingsChallenge At Work!
9. Do The Shiggy In Prison?? Not Sure How They Pulled This One Off But They Nailed It!
10. This Dentist Is In His Feelings Too! (Come Through Rhythm)
11. Drake Hit The Shiggy On Stage!
12. Christian Combs & Cashden Wharf Have Been Named The Winners On Social Media
13. Go Mommas!
14. K. Michelle Came Through With A Slight Stroll!
15. Odell Of Course Had To Get In On The Fun!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Drake’s “KiKi” Has Been Revealed & It Appears She Loves Him And Is Definitely Riding
- Roland Martin, Angela Yee, Ben Crump Set For TV One’s ‘The State Of Black America Town Hall’
- Charlamagne Tha God’s Rape Allegation Sparks Petition Calling For His Firing
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM