Michael Jackson Nabs 30th Hot 100 Top 10 Via Drake’s ‘Don’t Matter To Me’

Nine years after his sudden death in 2009, Michael Jackson returns to the Billboard Hot 100 posthumously for the fourth time, as his featured presence on Drake’s Don’t Matter to Me enters at No. 9 on the chart (dated July 14).

The song, from Drake’s album Scorpion, features previously unreleased vocals from Jackson, which were originally recorded in 1983.

The new track becomes Jackson’s 30th solo Hot 100 top 10, making him one of just five artists to reach the milestone in the chart’s 59-year history. Madonna leads with 38, followed by The Beatles (34) and Drake and Rihanna (31 each).

“Matter” is Jackson’s fourth posthumous Hot 100 entry. It follows Hold My Hand, his 2011 duet with Akon that reached No. 39; Love Never Felt So Good, his 2014 co-billed collab with Justin Timberlake that rose to No. 9; and Slave to the Rhythm, a solo track that debuted and peaked at No. 45 in 2014.

Notably, Matter is Jackson’s first Hot 100 hit (among 51 total) on which he is billed as a featured artist; 41 are unaccompanied, while nine are duets.

Billboard , Drake , Michael Jackson , Scorpion album

