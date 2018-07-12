CLOSE
Mel B Finds Love With Mystery Beau, Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Stephen Belafonte

Mel B wants you to know that she has bounced back from her bitter divorce from ex Stephen Belafonte with a new man who gives her “butterflies” and makes her “happy”.

Mel’s divorce from Stephen was finalized in November after a lengthy court battle, and the Spice Girl has now confirmed she’s dating again.

 

In a post on Instagram, she shared a selfie showing herself surrounded by love hearts.

Mel wrote of her mystery man: “The way he makes me laugh and smile gives me butterflies beyond belief…”

“Everything about him makes me more than happy and grateful…

#younowhoyouare #humble #lovehim #truelove #finally.”

Another snap showed her cuddling of her daughters, and she wrote in the caption: “The look of love #mummysinlove.”

 

Mel has yet to reveal the identity of her boyfriend, but she reportedly appears looks happier than she has in months after a long and stressful divorce from second husband Stephen.

The former couple remains, however, embroiled in a bitter custody dispute over their daughter Madison, who they share custody of, and Angel, 10, Mel’s daughter with Eddie Murphy, who Belafonte wants visitation rights with.

Mel was recently granted a new temporary restraining order against her estranged husband. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Belafonte was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Mel B until a hearing next month.

The Spice Girl had also asked the court to order Belafonte to keep away from her three daughters as well but the judge denied that until the hearing.

