Reverend Al Sharpton explains that he feels Donald Trump is a distraction to prevent us from seeing what terrible policies are being put in place right under our noses. Things are being done behind the shadow of Trump acting like a “comedic joke”, and “We must keep our eyes on policy and legislation and not on the theatrics that he distracts us with.”
2 thoughts on “Rev Al Sharpton: Donald Trump Is a Distraction”
OF COURSE Trump is a distraction. Always has been. Rev. Al gave some good examples of this but I hope that the truly woke folks have enough sense to recognize the coded language, dog whistles, and sleights of hand. Trump is not deep at all to fool anyone. Makes you wonder who is really controlling things behind the curtain.
Rev. Al Sharpton: In all due respect, the Democratic Party is out of sic….the grass roots Democrats & Independents agree with Trump regarding Mexican & South American Illegal Immigration; no path to citizenship for Dreamers.