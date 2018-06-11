Wherever there is North Korea, Dennis Rodman is not far behind. The former basketball player, who hasn’t shown his eyeballs in public since the late 1990s, popped up in Singapore for the historic handshake of two egomaniacs: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un. Naturally, CNN decided to prop up Dennis Rodman for television and it was a gargantuan sh*t show.
Carmen Electra‘s ex-husband was on national television in a Make America Great Again hat sobbing about his worship for Kim Jong Un. Just like Kanye was big mad that he didn’t get a meeting with Obama, Rodman shed MAGA tears that Obama didn’t meet with him over his North Korean BFF, “Obama didn’t give me the time of day!”
But Trump did — as a matter of fact, according to Rodman, Trump even took the time to thank — yes, thank him — for doing a “good job.” Rodman even said he “showed my loyalty and trustworthy to this country.” Chris Cuomo awkwardly stared as Dennis rambled about Eddie Vedder from the 1990s rock group Pearl Jam, his former coach Phil Jackson and his PotCoin shirt.
Damn, CNN… are you that desperate for ratings? Dennis Rodman is your go-to person for a historic meeting and you give him a full 23 minutes on-air?
Brace yourself and watch a clip of the buffoonery below:
Naturally, Twitter is dragging Rodman to every pit of hell. See below:
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
- James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
- History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
Dennis Rodman Cries In MAGA Hat At Trump-Kim Jong Un Summit was originally published on newsone.com
38 thoughts on “Dennis Rodman Cries In MAGA Hat At Trump-Kim Jong Un Summit”
So nice to have a President that has balls, and a First Lady who doesn’t
It was nice to have had a real prez with a brain and a real lst lady with style, brains and class, aka Mr and are Obama. The current occupants in the wh don’t like each other and his wife is an ex porn star herself. We knw about those porn stars in this fake prez’s life. Can anyone say a storm is a coming.
Crying LOL
Rodman is such a crying fool, weak little BI**H, don’t know, but for a man of his statue, he is very weak.
For months I’ve been urging President Trump to bring Dennis Rodman along to the summit, to help take Fearless Leader’s mind OFF nuclear annihilation and ONTO basketball. Maybe Dennis got the job done! I’m glad Dennis and President Trump avoided that spicy kimchee….it’s better to stick to his beloved McDonald’s “untouched by human hands, poison-free” fast food….and avoid home cookin’ for awhile, until the “Stormy Weather” blows over…..Just as Marlon Brando WAS “The Godfather,” Alec Baldwin’s IS Donald Trump! Speaking of “The Godfather,” Bobby DeNiro’s gentle words of wisdom to our President at the Tony Awards also got some media attention……Former New York City Mayor (and new member of President Donald Trump’s legal team who has recently been attacking the credibility of “Stormy D” and her attorney) Rudy Giuliani has some ‘splainin’ to do about his own sex life, according to The New York Post. Giuliani’s wife, Judith Nathan, has just filed for divorce, following allegations that husband Rudy had an affair with a married woman. When you are in the public eye, every piece of your “dirty laundry,” down to the last garter belt, is exposed for public viewing. “Politics is a dirty business. If our friends knew our business was politics, instead of gambling, or drugs, or even women, they’d RUN for COVER!”—-(slightly paraphrased conversation from “The Godfather”)…… I’m still “shivering with antici…PATION” for “The Floor Show,” which according to confidential sources, will feature a special musical tribute to President Trump and his friend Rudy from their legions of female fans, including Judith Nathan, Stormy D, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, former Miss Universe Alicia Machado, Madonna, Kathy Griffin, Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Senator, Secretary of State and Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Congressperson Maxine Waters, Megyn Kelly, Carly Fiorina, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, and of course, Rosie O’Donnell. Highlight of the evening is rumored to be a spirited, and No Doubt sincere, rendition of Jean Knight’s immortal classic, “Mr. Big Stuff.”
D. Rodman is an A-hole. Does HE speak English? I never know what he’s rambling and crying about.
Sigh 😦 Gosh
Specialt757 long time no see,hope you and ur family or doing well,were you been in the islands chillin.lol You no we need soldiers like you and others to fight white supremacy which is racism.
Hey there americanize. Ive been in and out. Eveyone is doing well, my daughter made the deans list and I’m estatic. Im certainly happy to see you out here holding it down. Keep fighting the good fight, I’m right here with you.😉
@ specialt Great congrats to ur daughter.
all I know is Trump didn’t bend over and take it up the azz like our boy Obama did with his deal
No, he just bends backwards and gets sucked!
@PT- OUCH!!!!!!! 🙌🏽👏🏽
HAIL Yeah!!
Nothing came out of this meeting, the only think Kim agreed to was the suspension of testing….for now. Mostly the same as previous agreements and nothing on human rights. This was nothing but a media frenzy. And just wait the minute trump says or tweets something stupid the feud will be back on again.
I thought the interview was going to go off the rails any second.
Oh it’s ok Dennis after all Trump achieved what that impotent oracle Obama
Couldn’t and he didn’t have to ship a pallet load of cash over to do it, and at the end of the day Trump is still sitting in the WH Obama is still sitting in the weeds posing for portraits the Clown News Network and Ms-Lead-NBC are pissed out to the height of piss-tivity that they have to report on it
Your selective memory has apparently repressed the fact that Pres Obama suggested at one point talking to the North Koreans, BUT the gop slammed him for it. Hypocrisy? Hmmm.
And your lack of memory has rendered you oblivious to the fact that the dems criticized Trump at every turn of his suggestion to meet with Kim, in fact they had a field day when Trump first called the meeting off, the fact that Trump didn’t care what congress thought and Obama dithered just shows who’s the stronger of the two
I doubt CNN will appreciate the direction this sent their ratings. I was stunned to learn over twenty minutes were dedicated to this idiot.
Most do not look at the big picture. Nor do we know ALL of the truth. Nobody knows the impact Dennis may have had on this situation. If the outcome is good. JUST SAY THANK YOU. THANK YOU for doing what I couldn’t/didn’t do for my country.
Rodman shed MAGA tears that Obama didn’t meet with him over his North Korean BFF, “Obama didn’t give me the time of day!”
***
As he shouldn’t! You ain’t nobody that President Obama should make time to meet with you in regard to a foreign dictator who you believe is your friend because you go overseas and juggle basketballs for Kim’s entertainment, he didn’t need your input or political advice on how handle Korea. Obama was smart enough to keep your coon ass away not and not allow himself to be played by you for Jong Un’s benefit. And this n**ga looks like he got AIDS!
If 0bama were president right now, everyone who is now hating on Dennis Rodman would be praising him and verbally kissing 0bama’s butt instead of bashing either one of them. This is a good first step toward ridding the world of a nuclear threat – no matter who is involved. I don’t understand how people can denigrate and disregard this historic development just because they hate the president.
45 is a joke. This summit is a joke. Nothing significant is coming from this fake summit. That dictator is a murderer. The fake prez praises a dictator and slams our allies. We can’t make this crazy shit up.
I think you mean ’44’ and the “Iran deal,” right? And the utter disrespect ’44’ showed to Israel and Prime Minister Netanyahu, right? And the way ’44’ sucked up to Cuba, right? And the way ’44’ ushered the Muslim Brotherhood into the White House, right? Of course that’s what you really mean!
@greese kid- Netanyahu had no respect for the blk prez. He’s also under investigation just like his pal, trump. U get what you give. What Muslim brotherhood are u talking about? 45 is getting played, watch!
This ni**a has totally lost his mind,chalk him to the game.Nothing can be done for this ni**a.
i keep hearing from the press about North Korea human rights violations ..What about the human rights violations here in the US .. did north Korea enslave a whole race of people ? Million of black people were killed during the slave trade and during the civil rights era…Black people were hung from trees in America and the government did nothing..I’m still trying to figure out how are we the police of the world ..how can we continue to call others EVIL when we ( US) HAVE DONE MUCH WORSE…Remember black people only got the right to vote 50 yrs ago..Please wake up black people and stop co-signing on when CNN and others call other people EVIL when they stand by a watch black people continue to be mis-treated TODAY in this country !!!
That’s the truth E-DOG. We’re still experiencing hangings, and slavery. The stiff penalties for us, just for minor crimes. News is full of immigrant children being separated from parents. Black children have endured that for centuries. First slavery now prison. The so so called Evangelical Christians, who claim to be the moral compass for righteousness, is just a synonym for RIGHT WING, not just in the USA , but all over. I hope they know, “If There’s A He’ll Below, We’re All Gonna Go.”
Correction: Hell.
That fool (Rodman) need to stay off the air. It’s bad enough we are forced to hear about this clown show with two other nut jobs (un and trump). This country is a mess. I don’t see anything significant coming out of this “summit”. The fake prez is being played. The American ppl are being played. Watch!!
The meeting was historically significant, but this n-word here is simply cooning. Booze, whores, and sexually transmitted diseases and this is the best representation CNN can put on display. Jesus.
They always pick some black fool or coon like Dennis, Charles Barkley or Diamond and Silk to represent or speak for black folks. Dennis is a basketball player like Charles Barkley who knows nothing about politics but he can get a full 23 minutes on CNN to look like a jack ass.
Amen!
You know I say the same thing when I see Al (Tawana Brawly) Sharpton speaking on anything
@Jhuff
And I say the same thing anytime you speak PRETENDING to be black sounding like a damn fool.
Ted, LMAO!!! The human race is in trouble!! But, I gotta laugh to keep from crying!! Lol!
Another traumatized mentally-ill black fool, Jong Un is playing both him & trump. Do he really believe that this nut job dictator has any use for him? And if this deal goes through trump will not share the spotlight with his monkey black ass. I can’t believe this fool has shown up at the summit uninvited as if he has a hand at the table. He looks horrible aging very badly. Must be his diet of drugs, alcohol & white women.