Terry Crews Talks Sexual Assault and ‘Sorry To Bother You’

It is no secret that Terry Crews has been very vocal about sexual assault since he spoke publicly about his experience. He was fighting an internal battle because he knew that speaking up would affect his career. Crews says that the strength to go public about his situation came from his wife. After discussing it with her he realized, “you’ve got to stand for something and say this thing is bigger than me.” Now he feels like he has been called to help people.

