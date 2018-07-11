Terry Crews Talks Sexual Assault and ‘Sorry To Bother You’

Originals
| 07.11.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It is no secret that Terry Crews has been very vocal about sexual assault since he spoke publicly about his experience.  He was fighting an internal battle because he knew that speaking up would affect his career. Crews says that the strength to go public about his situation came from his wife. After discussing it with her he realized, “you’ve got to stand for something and say this thing is bigger than me.” Now he feels like he has been called to help people.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

black hollywood , If You Missed It , sexual assault , Terry Crews , TJMS

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Terry Crews Talks Sexual Assault and ‘Sorry To Bother You’

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

2 thoughts on “Terry Crews Talks Sexual Assault and ‘Sorry To Bother You’

  2. Willie on said:

    WHERE HAVE ALL THE MEN GONE?! Brother should have Knocked The Cowboy Hell out of the person who groped him. Strength to stand-up came from his wife! Dammm! Dammm! Dammm! He did not stand-up for himself! My generation, the brother punked-out.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close