It is no secret that Terry Crews has been very vocal about sexual assault since he spoke publicly about his experience. He was fighting an internal battle because he knew that speaking up would affect his career. Crews says that the strength to go public about his situation came from his wife. After discussing it with her he realized, “you’ve got to stand for something and say this thing is bigger than me.” Now he feels like he has been called to help people.
2 thoughts on “Terry Crews Talks Sexual Assault and ‘Sorry To Bother You’”
I may be wrong, but I’ve always thought Ter-Ter had a little sugar in his tank. He didn’t mind ol’ boy copping a little feel.
WHERE HAVE ALL THE MEN GONE?! Brother should have Knocked The Cowboy Hell out of the person who groped him. Strength to stand-up came from his wife! Dammm! Dammm! Dammm! He did not stand-up for himself! My generation, the brother punked-out.