CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

God’s Plan? Drake Makes History With 7 Of The Top Ten Songs On Billboard

Leave a comment

(Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Drake officially owns the Billboard charts, where seven of his songs currently sit in the Top 10.

All 25 tracks from Drake’s ultra-popular “Scorpion” album, released on June 29, are on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

His former No. 1 hit, “Nice for What,” returns to the top of the chart, while “Nonstop” debuts at No. 2. Drake’s other songs in the Top 10 are “God’s Plan,” ”In My Feelings,” ”I’m Upset,” ”Emotionless” and “Don’t Matter to Me,” which includes previously recorded vocals from Michael Jackson.

Drake’s new feat breaks the Beatles’ 1964 record, when five of their songs reached the Top 10 in the same week.

Overall, Drake has 31 Top 10 hits, tied with Rihanna. They only trail behind The Beatles (34) and Madonna (38).

“Scorpion” sold 732,171 equivalent albums — based off album sales and streams — to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s 200 albums chart. The album earned a record-setting 745.9 million on-demand audio streams and is his eighth No. 1 album on the chart.

Since 2009 Drake has launched 186 songs on the Hot 100 chart. He is second to the cast of “Glee,” which has had 207 songs enter the chart.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Favorite Celebrity Imports

22 photos Launch gallery

Favorite Celebrity Imports

Continue reading God’s Plan? Drake Makes History With 7 Of The Top Ten Songs On Billboard

Favorite Celebrity Imports

Black Canadians , Drake , rap music , Scorpion album

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close