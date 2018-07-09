Top Of The Morning: Vacation Week Recap

Tom and Sybil had last week off for the 4th of July, but they’re back! While they were out Sybil took a trip to Texas Southern University and was impressed by the level of success in the air. Tom binge watched Luke Cage on Netflix and saw Uncle Drew, he says both are must sees!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Queen Latifah Brings Out Hip Hop Legends At Essence Festival
- Chicago Activists Shut Down Freeway To Protest Gun Violence
- 4 Thai Boys Rescued From Cave, But Risks Ahead For Nine Left Inside
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)
10 photos Launch gallery