Tiffany Haddish Gets All Ugly Face Over Tyler Perry During Laugh Factory Routine [Video]

According to Anita Bennett’s UrbanHollywood411, funny woman Tiffany Haddish not only brought the house down Saturday night at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles with laughter, but ended up breaking down in tears herself.

During her set at the famous Sunset Strip comedy club, Haddish joked about being thrifty, taking a sabbatical from sex, receiving a car from Tyler Perry and being gifted the wardrobe from her upcoming film, Night School, with Kevin Hart.

Haddish warned fans they’ll see the outfits over and over, because she believes in recycling.

She also joked about her role in Perry’s upcoming comedy, Nobody’s Fool. She said the director’s rapid-fire production method caught her off guard.

“We shot that whole movie in ten days. I don’t know if it’s gone be any good,” she said to laughter.

“I don’t know if this sh–’s gone be funny. I don’t know what the continuity is gonna look like,” she joked. “I don’t know if in one scene, I’m gonna have three hairdos. I don’t know.”

Then someone in the audience yelled, “Tell us about the car!”

