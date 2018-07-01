CLOSE
LeBron Moves On to Los Angeles, Thanks Cavs Fans for the Past Four Years

42nd Toronto International Film Festival - The Carter Effect - Premiere

Source: WENN.com / WENN

LeBron James is heading West.

The Akron native is now a two-time former Cleveland Cavalier, as he chose to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

The move is a seismic shift in the landscape of the NBA, one that makes the Lakers an immediate contender for a playoff spot in the Western Conference at the very least. But it also means Cleveland is bereft once more, searching for an identity in a post-LeBron world for the second time in less than a decade.

Shortly after Klutch Sports announced his decision to the world, James posted to his Instagram story thanking Cavaliers fans for their support with a photo from the 2016 NBA championship.

“Thank you Northeast Ohio for an incredible four seasons,” James posted on Sunday night. “This will always be home.”

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of WENN

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx

LeBron Moves On to Los Angeles, Thanks Cavs Fans for the Past Four Years was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

LeBron James

