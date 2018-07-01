LeBron Moves On to Los Angeles, Thanks Cavs Fans for the Past Four Years

LeBron James is heading West.
The Akron native is now a two-time former Cleveland Cavalier, as he chose to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.
The move is a seismic shift in the landscape of the NBA, one that makes the Lakers an immediate contender for a playoff spot in the Western Conference at the very least. But it also means Cleveland is bereft once more, searching for an identity in a post-LeBron world for the second time in less than a decade.
Shortly after Klutch Sports announced his decision to the world, James posted to his Instagram story thanking Cavaliers fans for their support with a photo from the 2016 NBA championship.
“Thank you Northeast Ohio for an incredible four seasons,” James posted on Sunday night. “This will always be home.”
READ MORE: Uproxx.com
Article Courtesy of Uproxx
First Picture Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of WENN
Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx
Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]
Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]
1. The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 4Source:Getty 1 of 28
2. Luther Vandross brought more than a little bit of Las Vegas to 7;000 fans at Maple Leaf Gardens lastSource:Getty 2 of 28
3. Luther Vandross On StageSource:Getty 3 of 28
4. Luther Vandross On 'Oprah Winfrey'Source:Getty 4 of 28
5. Little Richard And Luther VandrossSource:Getty 5 of 28
6. The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson - Season 28Source:Getty 6 of 28
7. Luther Vandross Live In ConcertSource:Getty 7 of 28
8. Luther VandrossSource:Getty 8 of 28
9. Luther VandrossSource:Getty 9 of 28
10. Dionne Warwick Burt Bacharach Carole Bayer Sager And Luther VandrossSource:Getty 10 of 28
11. Luther VandrossSource:Getty 11 of 28
12. Luther VandrossSource:Getty 12 of 28
13. Roberta Flack And Luther VandrossSource:Getty 13 of 28
14. Singer Luther VandrossSource:Getty 14 of 28
15. Luther Vandross Live at Westbury Music FairSource:Getty 15 of 28
16. 7th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul AwardsSource:Getty 16 of 28
17. 33rd Annual Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 17 of 28
18. BET AwardsSource:Getty 18 of 28
19. The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 9Source:Getty 19 of 28
20. Disney ABC Television Group ArchiveSource:Getty 20 of 28
21. Disney ABC Television Group ArchiveSource:Getty 21 of 28
22. Celine Dion, Luther Vandross And Little Richard Appear At A Gala for the President at Ford's TheatreSource:Getty 22 of 28
23. Los Angeles Cityscapes and City ViewsSource:Getty 23 of 28
24. Luther Vandross Honored Posthumously On The Hollywood Walk Of FameSource:Getty 24 of 28
25. Foxy Brown, Luther Vandross 'O' Magazine launch party Metropolitan Pavilion, NYC April 12, 2000Source:Getty 25 of 28
26. Clive Davis At Arista Grammy PartySource:Getty 26 of 28
27. Luther Vandross RetroSource:Getty 27 of 28
28. Gladys Knight, Luther Vandross Presenting On The 17th American Music AwardsSource:Getty 28 of 28
LeBron Moves On to Los Angeles, Thanks Cavs Fans for the Past Four Years was originally published on wzakcleveland.com