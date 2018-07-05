CLOSE
Common And Tiffany Haddish Spark Dating Rumors

Tiffany Haddish and Common have been in New York  working on a new movie called The Kitchen. Last week, The Blast reported that they were both at the Uncle Drew premiere after-party, and the the pair left the party in the same car at the end of the night.

On Sunday the two were spotted having brunch together!

And then they showed up on social media again, this time at a magic show with Derek DelGaudio, a magician who’s performing in New York.

I think we can all agree, this photo was bound to happen sooner or later.

So Common and Tiffany are :

1) Shooting a movie, spending time with each other on set AND off set.

2) Leaving a party together, in the same ride.

3) Having weekend brunch.

4) Seeing a show, in comfortable attire.

5) At least three confirmed outings in seven days outside of work.

Is this Something? If it is we like this, right?

2 thoughts on “Common And Tiffany Haddish Spark Dating Rumors

  1. tedgravely on said:

    They’re grown. Tiffany knows his public history of dating high profile women and when the shine wears out – Common moves on like a flash. Buyer beware.

  2. Barb on said:

    First of all, iI’m just Happy it’s a sister! I thought Common and Regina Hall were still dating. I wish them well and hopefully she’s the one.

