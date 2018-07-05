Common And Tiffany Haddish Spark Dating Rumors

Tiffany Haddish and Common have been in New York working on a new movie called The Kitchen. Last week, The Blast reported that they were both at the Uncle Drew premiere after-party, and the the pair left the party in the same car at the end of the night.

On Sunday the two were spotted having brunch together!

Okay y’all Tiffany Haddish & Common walked into the spot where we’re brunching and it took everything in me not to squeal with joy. She is gorgeous in person and they’re just up here with us regular people eating Mexican food. — meg. (@meganellen) July 1, 2018

And then they showed up on social media again, this time at a magic show with Derek DelGaudio, a magician who’s performing in New York.

So Common and Tiffany are :

1) Shooting a movie, spending time with each other on set AND off set.

2) Leaving a party together, in the same ride.

3) Having weekend brunch.

4) Seeing a show, in comfortable attire.

5) At least three confirmed outings in seven days outside of work.

Is this Something? If it is we like this, right?

