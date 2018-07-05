NBA star, Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha are now the proud parents of three children!
The couple both posted photos on Instagram announcing the birth of their son, Canon W. Jack Curry. He was born on Monday.
Canon is the first boy for the couple. They announced on the Ellen Show when Ayesha was about four months pregnant, that they wanted to keep the gender of the baby a surprise.
Steph Curry’s Most Adorable Daddy/Daughter Moments With Show-Stealing Riley
15 photos Launch gallery
Steph Curry’s Most Adorable Daddy/Daughter Moments With Show-Stealing Riley
1. Riley Curry Turns 3 & Celebrates With The Nae NaeSource:Instagram 1 of 15
2. BRUHHHH!2 of 15
3. Hide & Seek3 of 15
4. Someone needs a nap!4 of 15
5. Hold My Gum!5 of 15
6. Those eyes!6 of 15
7. #NBA// Even if you don’t give a whit about basketball take a moment this morn to enjoy the adorableness that was MVP player #StephenCurry’s two-year old daughter #RileyCurry at his team’s press conference last night. She is lighting up social media cuz she stole the show! If you do watch basketball, you already know the entire Curry fam is a beautiful thing to behold. Riley is just the latest attraction.Source:Instagram 7 of 15
8. Tough night in LA but who can’t smile afterwards seeing my Baby girl had the exclusives on last night! Ice-Cold ClutchFit Drives. #RileyEditionsSource:Instagram 8 of 15
9. #familySource:Instagram 9 of 15
10. 🏀❤ #stephcurry #rileycurry #dellcurry #likefatherlikeson #basketballSource:Instagram 10 of 15
11. Pumpkin Patch kind of Day with my ladies! I got a nice workout in following baby girl through the bounce mazes! #strawberrySource:Instagram 11 of 15
12. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone from the Curry family. A lot to be thankful for…Source:Instagram 12 of 15
13. @wardell30’s daughter is the cutest! #rileycurrySource:Instagram 13 of 15
14. Been too good!Source:Instagram 14 of 15
One thought on “Steph And Ayesha Curry Welcome A Baby Boy”
Very nice article