Steph And Ayesha Curry Welcome A Baby Boy

(Photo credit: PRPhotos)

NBA star, Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha are now the proud parents of three children!

The couple both posted photos on Instagram announcing the birth of their son, Canon W. Jack Curry. He was born on Monday.

 

 

Canon is the first boy for the couple. They announced on the Ellen Show when Ayesha was about four months pregnant, that they wanted to keep the gender of the baby a surprise.

