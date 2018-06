A Very Pregnant Ayesha Curry Claims An Angry Houston Fan Intentionally Bumped Her

Ayesha Curry is clapping back at a Houston Rockets fan who she claims verbally harassed her and bumped into her pregnant belly following one of her husband Steph Curry’s basketball games this week.

A video posted by The Jasmine Brand shows a heated exchange between the 29-year-old expectant mother and a livid fan after Game 5 of The Western Finals. While it doesn’t show the bump, the man can be seen yelling, “Look at her. She’s all bitter and sour. She’s all bitter and sour. Look at her! She’s being all rude,” before he walked into her direction.

Ayesha took to Twitter to blast folks for “having the audacity to post this after [the fan] bumped me in my 8 month pregnant belly asking and I quote, ‘doesn’t losing feel like getting punched in the gut?’”

The fact that you have the audacity to post this after this man bumped me in my 8 month pregnant belly asking and I quote “doesn’t losing feel like getting punched in the gut?” And continued to follow me and taunt me with his camera is beyond me…but “This is America” right. 🙏🏽 — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) May 25, 2018

She added, “I thought it was an accident at first because it was crowded and then he made that gut comment and continued to follow me. I should’ve got him in the face instead of saving his life by removing the cigarette he was swinging around in my face. Wish there was full footage.”

I thought it was an accident at first because it was crowded and then he made that gut comment and continued to follow me. I should’ve got him in the face instead of saving his life by removing the cigarette he was swinging around in my face. 😂😂 Wish there was full footage — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) May 25, 2018

Some folks on Twitter dispute her account of the events.

“She is a liar,” one man wrote. “Multiple witnesses. Nobody touched her. She actually assaulted the guy by stealing his cig and throwing it in his face.”

hey can yall atleast allow the other side to be told? she is a liar. Multiple witnesses. Nobody touched her. She actually assaulted the guy by stealing his cig and throwing it in his face. https://t.co/WdsZJcTXGm — Houston Corey (@HoustonCorey713) May 25, 2018

