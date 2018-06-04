Do NBA Players Including LeBron Hate Steph Curry?

As noted by NBA History, Stephen Curry set a Finals record for three-pointers made in a game (9) and now also has the highest lifetime total for threes made in the Finals (90).
Ray Allen had the single-game record (8, 2010), and LeBron James had the highest career total (85 Sunday night’s game). While Curry may be one of the most popular players in the NBA, his quick rise in the league has reportedly rubbed some of his peers the wrong way, most notably LeBron James.
“There’s this thing there with he and LeBron that’s a little weird,” said Marcus Thompson of The Athletic, author of the book, Golden: The Miraculous Rise of Steph Curry.
According to Thompson, Steph and LeBron were close during Curry’s days at Davidson to his early years in the league. LeBron was once “like a mentor” to Curry, but as Steph’s game improved, coinciding with the Warriors’ rise, he “challenged LeBron’s status.” Since then, the two men haven’t been as close, and it reportedly bothers Curry, per sfgate.com.
Thompson said: “The part that’s odd for Steph, like why does that mean there has to be some beef between us? He loves LeBron, he respects LeBron, and he’s like … ‘Because the outside world is pitting us together, why do you and I have to now have this disdain between us? I thought we were cool.’ “That’s the question that’s in Curry’s mind and Curry’s camp: ‘Why do you not like me when all I did was basically respect everything you did and kind of follow the model you carried out?’
LeBron isn’t the only player that has issues with Curry, and as Thompson noted: “Steph wants to be accepted by all these guys. This is what he worked for — for you to say, ‘Man, you’re one of us.’ It seems like they don’t want to give that to him. Not yet, anyway.”
According to the report, Thompson said the root of this disdain for Curry came from his leapfrogging so many players so quickly in the NBA’s elite and receiving adoration for it.
“I think if you ask them and they were being honest, they don’t like all the hype he gets, and they have to direct it that way. I think out of all of them, if somebody doesn’t like Steph Curry, I think it’s probably Westbrook. He just shows no sign of — this really ain’t about Steph. It’s bigger. His seems to be, ‘I don’t like that dude.’
“But LeBron and them, I think they will say: ‘Man, I like Steph. We can have a conversation.’ But there’s something that burns them about the fact that Steph is the one that is exalted, and because of that, they want to go at him and, in fact, kind of demean his hype. They want to take him down.”
Thompson says Curry is aware of this and plays with the mindset of dominating the competition enough that the players will be left with no choice but to respect him.
8 thoughts on “Do NBA Players Including LeBron Hate Steph Curry?”
Stephen Curry is fearless like Michael Jordan, no one has given him anything. He has a burning drive and determination just like MJ possessed on the basketball court. The unquantifiable hours in the gym has manifested into his unmatched greatness. This is Stephen Curry’s and the Golden State Warriors Time To Shine. Just like Michael Jordan his likes will not seen again.
I don’t like Steph Curry either.
I do like Lebron James. I’ve followed him since he came into the NBA league.
I would love to see the Cav’s come from behind as “underdogs” and kick the
GS Warriors to the curb.
However, all of the Cavaliers must show up for all the remaining games.
Lebron is only One man-he CANNOT CONTINUE TO CARRY THE WHOLE TEAM
ON HIS SHOULDERS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Looking forward to Wednesday and Friday nites NBA Finals games!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Steph Curry’s wife gets on my nerve more than he does.
Can’t everyone shine. Black men needs to support each other uplift each other and praise each other when in ones accomplishments. You are kings that’s why these white peoples think so little of our blk men and women it’s sad we can’t get along and support each other . You are role models for your children and the children that watch you on the court.
LBJ has always said he has no problem with Steph Curry time and time again. I think from the way Clay Thompson acted when Curry and Lebron was talking he has The Hate for LeBron. He grabbed Curry like he was a child or a jealous boyfriend. CLAY showed more Hate and they were just having their own conversation. In game one he snatched Curry. I’m glad he didn’t take his arm off….
LeBron lies and gives variants of the truth to the media all the time and has carefully crafted members of the media that cement his legacy and brush over all of his indiscretions such as the Kyrie move, he’s use of PED’s and sexual affairs he has had.. For the reason the article states LeBron is jealous that this light skinned F603 and scrawny kid has come along and stolen his thunder to a certain degree.The so called King does not want to dine at the same table with. He has continually jawed at Curry in games, which is cool to gain a psychological advantage but there is zero humility and lack of intelligence in how he does this to Curry. In the instance you describe LeBron trash talks, Curry turns and jokes, “You can’t let me have one” LeBron then swears at him and tells him to get lost. Curry doesn’t back down. Lebron shoves Curry… It’s then Clay comes in and initially says to Curry to forget about it. Clay says something to LeBron which focuses his attention on Clay. Now all of this was witnessed by TT, another person that has committed a string of indescretions on and off the court and its mainly this that riles him up and subsequently gets him, wrongly, ejected from the game and the lose his mind and shove a ball and fist into Draymonds face which he should have been suspended for….
