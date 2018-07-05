Lee Daniels Claims He Discovered Cardi B & Sparked Her Casting On ‘Love & Hip Hop’

Lee Daniels is taking credit for the monstrous success of Cardi B, claiming that a selfie video they took after first meeting each other led to her big break on “Love & Hip Hop.”

The director told TMZ that Cardi has been his favorite rapper ever his she auditioned for a role on his Fox series, Star, nearly three years ago.

He was so taken by the Bronx emcee during the audition that he asked her to take a selfie for the ‘Gram.

Watch below:

TMZ points to a previously unseen clip from its Raq Rants web show, where Daniels tells host Raquel that Cardi’s addition to season 6 of Love & Hip Hop came as the direct result of executive producer Mona Scott-Young seeing his IG video.

Watch below:

