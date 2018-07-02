CLOSE
Lee Daniels On Damon Dash And Mo’Nique: ‘She Needs To Shut Up’

Lee Daniels set a few things straight in a recent interview.

Based on what Lee Daniels had to say about Mo’Nique in a new interview, we can assume the their war of words is about to be on and poppin’ all over again.

Basically, Daniels said he knows who is responsible for Mo’Nique getting blackballed from Hollywood. And the answer is … Mo’Nique!

In his interview with TMZ‘s “Raq Rants,” the director says it’s past time for Mo’Nique to quit bitching and blaming Tyler Perry, Oprah and himself for shutting her out of the movie biz. He goes on to point out it’s especially wrong of her to point the finger at him because he’s responsible for helping her win an Oscar.

 

 

In case you forgot, let us remind you. Mo’Nique went after Daniels, Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey during a stand-up special last year at the Apollo Theater — telling the Hollywood power trio they “can suck my d***, if I had one!”

Well, now Daniels is firing back. He told “Raq Rants” host Raquel that no one should confuse the Mo’Nique situation with what went down with Damon Dash. He insists he gave Mo’Nique as much as she gave him when they made Precious — comparing it to “making love without having sex.”

Monique’s part of the interview starts at about 10:10 if you want to skip to that part.

But check out the full interview (below) to see what he said about Diana Ross, Billie Holiday, and something he’s never talked about before … his sexuality.

PHOTO: PR Photos

Black Directors , Lee Daniels , Mo'Nique , TMZ

