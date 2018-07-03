Inside Her Story: Mr. Reggie’s Lawn Mowing Service

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Brandy Fields and her 12-year-old son Reggie. Reggie is the young man who had the police called on him for accidentally mowing a neighbors lawn in Ohio.

The young Entrepreneur says that the police never spoke to him directly but he was nervous. His Mother says she didn’t even hear of the incident until days later.

Mom admitted that she never had the talk with Reggie because, “all of the police know my kid,” she added “I never thought this would actually happen to my kid.”

Due to media attention, Reggie’s business, Mr. Reggie’s Lawn Mowing Service, is booming! He has had calls from all over the world requesting his services!

