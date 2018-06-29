CLOSE
Cleveland
Home > Cleveland

12-Year-Old Gets More Lawn Mowing Clients Even After Police Got Called In

Leave a comment
Grass background

Source: Manuel Breva Colmeiro / Getty

A boy in Maple Heights is running his own business this summer cutting lawns and cleaning up yards.

Reginald Fields, 12, is the owner of Mr. Reggie’s Lawn Cutting Service. With several helping hands from his cousins, brothers and sisters, they are up with the sun every day working the neighborhood.

That’s what they were doing when someone called Maple Heights police on them.

“They said I was cutting their grass. I didn’t know it!” Reggie said.

His customer, Lucille Holt, said she was confused when she saw police, but quickly learned the neighbors called to complain that the group cut a section of their property (about a foot where the two properties butt together) and were in their yard.

“They said the kids cut their grass,” Holt explained.

Reggie Fields said the police said nothing to him and the kids. He finished the job and felt a little discouraged.

“I was like, that’s a shame. I didn’t know,” Reggie said.

But that didn’t last long.

Lucille Holt created a Facebook post about what happened and ended up with thousands of views and hundreds of shares.

“I guess I have a line where part of it is now my yard. They called the police to tell the police that the kids was cutting they grass,” Holt said in the video.

 

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Dulin and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Manuel Breva Colmeiro and Getty Images

First Video Courtesy of Lucille Holt, Facebook, and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Second Video Courtesy of Facebook and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Luther Vandross Live In Concert

Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

28 photos Launch gallery

Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

Continue reading Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

12-Year-Old Gets More Lawn Mowing Clients Even After Police Got Called In was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close