12-Year-Old Gets More Lawn Mowing Clients Even After Police Got Called In

A boy in Maple Heights is running his own business this summer cutting lawns and cleaning up yards.
Reginald Fields, 12, is the owner of Mr. Reggie’s Lawn Cutting Service. With several helping hands from his cousins, brothers and sisters, they are up with the sun every day working the neighborhood.
That’s what they were doing when someone called Maple Heights police on them.
“They said I was cutting their grass. I didn’t know it!” Reggie said.
His customer, Lucille Holt, said she was confused when she saw police, but quickly learned the neighbors called to complain that the group cut a section of their property (about a foot where the two properties butt together) and were in their yard.
“They said the kids cut their grass,” Holt explained.
Reggie Fields said the police said nothing to him and the kids. He finished the job and felt a little discouraged.
“I was like, that’s a shame. I didn’t know,” Reggie said.
But that didn’t last long.
Lucille Holt created a Facebook post about what happened and ended up with thousands of views and hundreds of shares.
“I guess I have a line where part of it is now my yard. They called the police to tell the police that the kids was cutting they grass,” Holt said in the video.
READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Dulin and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Manuel Breva Colmeiro and Getty Images
First Video Courtesy of Lucille Holt, Facebook, and WEWS News 5 Cleveland
Second Video Courtesy of Facebook and WEWS News 5 Cleveland
Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]
Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]
1. The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 4Source:Getty 1 of 28
2. Luther Vandross brought more than a little bit of Las Vegas to 7;000 fans at Maple Leaf Gardens lastSource:Getty 2 of 28
3. Luther Vandross On StageSource:Getty 3 of 28
4. Luther Vandross On 'Oprah Winfrey'Source:Getty 4 of 28
5. Little Richard And Luther VandrossSource:Getty 5 of 28
6. The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson - Season 28Source:Getty 6 of 28
7. Luther Vandross Live In ConcertSource:Getty 7 of 28
8. Luther VandrossSource:Getty 8 of 28
9. Luther VandrossSource:Getty 9 of 28
10. Dionne Warwick Burt Bacharach Carole Bayer Sager And Luther VandrossSource:Getty 10 of 28
11. Luther VandrossSource:Getty 11 of 28
12. Luther VandrossSource:Getty 12 of 28
13. Roberta Flack And Luther VandrossSource:Getty 13 of 28
14. Singer Luther VandrossSource:Getty 14 of 28
15. Luther Vandross Live at Westbury Music FairSource:Getty 15 of 28
16. 7th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul AwardsSource:Getty 16 of 28
17. 33rd Annual Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 17 of 28
18. BET AwardsSource:Getty 18 of 28
19. The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 9Source:Getty 19 of 28
20. Disney ABC Television Group ArchiveSource:Getty 20 of 28
21. Disney ABC Television Group ArchiveSource:Getty 21 of 28
22. Celine Dion, Luther Vandross And Little Richard Appear At A Gala for the President at Ford's TheatreSource:Getty 22 of 28
23. Los Angeles Cityscapes and City ViewsSource:Getty 23 of 28
24. Luther Vandross Honored Posthumously On The Hollywood Walk Of FameSource:Getty 24 of 28
25. Foxy Brown, Luther Vandross 'O' Magazine launch party Metropolitan Pavilion, NYC April 12, 2000Source:Getty 25 of 28
26. Clive Davis At Arista Grammy PartySource:Getty 26 of 28
27. Luther Vandross RetroSource:Getty 27 of 28
28. Gladys Knight, Luther Vandross Presenting On The 17th American Music AwardsSource:Getty 28 of 28
12-Year-Old Gets More Lawn Mowing Clients Even After Police Got Called In was originally published on wzakcleveland.com