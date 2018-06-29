12-Year-Old Gets More Lawn Mowing Clients Even After Police Got Called In

A boy in Maple Heights is running his own business this summer cutting lawns and cleaning up yards.

Reginald Fields, 12, is the owner of Mr. Reggie’s Lawn Cutting Service. With several helping hands from his cousins, brothers and sisters, they are up with the sun every day working the neighborhood.

That’s what they were doing when someone called Maple Heights police on them.

“They said I was cutting their grass. I didn’t know it!” Reggie said.

His customer, Lucille Holt, said she was confused when she saw police, but quickly learned the neighbors called to complain that the group cut a section of their property (about a foot where the two properties butt together) and were in their yard.

“They said the kids cut their grass,” Holt explained.

Reggie Fields said the police said nothing to him and the kids. He finished the job and felt a little discouraged.

“I was like, that’s a shame. I didn’t know,” Reggie said.

But that didn’t last long.

Lucille Holt created a Facebook post about what happened and ended up with thousands of views and hundreds of shares.

“I guess I have a line where part of it is now my yard. They called the police to tell the police that the kids was cutting they grass,” Holt said in the video.

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Dulin and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Manuel Breva Colmeiro and Getty Images

First Video Courtesy of Lucille Holt, Facebook, and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Second Video Courtesy of Facebook and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos] 28 photos Launch gallery Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos] 1. The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 4 Source:Getty 1 of 28 2. Luther Vandross brought more than a little bit of Las Vegas to 7;000 fans at Maple Leaf Gardens last Source:Getty 2 of 28 3. Luther Vandross On Stage Source:Getty 3 of 28 4. Luther Vandross On 'Oprah Winfrey' Source:Getty 4 of 28 5. Little Richard And Luther Vandross Source:Getty 5 of 28 6. The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson - Season 28 Source:Getty 6 of 28 7. Luther Vandross Live In Concert Source:Getty 7 of 28 8. Luther Vandross Source:Getty 8 of 28 9. Luther Vandross Source:Getty 9 of 28 10. Dionne Warwick Burt Bacharach Carole Bayer Sager And Luther Vandross Source:Getty 10 of 28 11. Luther Vandross Source:Getty 11 of 28 12. Luther Vandross Source:Getty 12 of 28 13. Roberta Flack And Luther Vandross Source:Getty 13 of 28 14. Singer Luther Vandross Source:Getty 14 of 28 15. Luther Vandross Live at Westbury Music Fair Source:Getty 15 of 28 16. 7th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards Source:Getty 16 of 28 17. 33rd Annual Grammy Awards Source:Getty 17 of 28 18. BET Awards Source:Getty 18 of 28 19. The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 9 Source:Getty 19 of 28 20. Disney ABC Television Group Archive Source:Getty 20 of 28 21. Disney ABC Television Group Archive Source:Getty 21 of 28 22. Celine Dion, Luther Vandross And Little Richard Appear At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre Source:Getty 22 of 28 23. Los Angeles Cityscapes and City Views Source:Getty 23 of 28 24. Luther Vandross Honored Posthumously On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Source:Getty 24 of 28 25. Foxy Brown, Luther Vandross 'O' Magazine launch party Metropolitan Pavilion, NYC April 12, 2000 Source:Getty 25 of 28 26. Clive Davis At Arista Grammy Party Source:Getty 26 of 28 27. Luther Vandross Retro Source:Getty 27 of 28 28. Gladys Knight, Luther Vandross Presenting On The 17th American Music Awards Source:Getty 28 of 28 Skip ad Continue reading Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos] Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

12-Year-Old Gets More Lawn Mowing Clients Even After Police Got Called In was originally published on wzakcleveland.com