2018 Ohio State Fair Is Around The Corner And The Performance List Is Out!

The Ohio State Fair is coming up and there is something for everybody!
TLC, comedian Trevor Noah, Reba McEntire, and The Beach Boys are just some of the performers that will be at the fair this July!
Here is the complete 2018 Ohio State Fair Concert Series:
Wednesday, July 25 – 7 p.m.
The Beach Boys
Tickets: $30
Thursday, July 26 – 7 p.m.
Reba McEntire
Tickets: $55/$65
Friday, July 27 – 7 p.m.
TLC / En Vogue
Tickets: $25/$30
Saturday, July 28 – 7 p.m.
The Commodores
Tickets: $25
Sunday, July 29 – 1 p.m.
All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir Concert
Free event
Sunday, July 28 – 7 p.m.
Trevor Noah
Tickets: $35
Monday, July 30 – 7 p.m.
Casting Crowns
Tickets: $25
Tuesday, July 31 – 12:30 p.m.
The Rat Pack is Back
Free event
Tuesday, July 31 – 6:30 p.m.
Kidz Bop Live 2018
Tickets: $15
Wednesday, August 1 – 7 p.m.
Brothers Osborne
Tickets: $25/$35
Thursday, August 2 – 7 p.m.
Jeff Dunham
Tickets: $40
Friday, August 3 – 7 p.m.
Lee Brice
Tickets: $25/$35/$50
Saturday, August 4 – 7 p.m.
Styx & Cheap Trick
Tickets: $35/$45
Sunday, August 5 – 2 p.m.
Sale of Champions Livestock Auction
Free event
Tickets that are purchased before arrival to the fair include fair admission! Concerts will take place in the WCOL Celeste building.
The fair runs July 25 through August 5 at the Ohio Expo Center. For more information on the Ohio State Fair call 1-888-OHO-EXPO or 1-614-644-FAIR.
