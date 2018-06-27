2018 Ohio State Fair Is Around The Corner And The Performance List Is Out!

The Ohio State Fair is coming up and there is something for everybody!

TLC, comedian Trevor Noah, Reba McEntire, and The Beach Boys are just some of the performers that will be at the fair this July!

Here is the complete 2018 Ohio State Fair Concert Series:

Wednesday, July 25 – 7 p.m.

The Beach Boys

Tickets: $30

Thursday, July 26 – 7 p.m.

Reba McEntire

Tickets: $55/$65

Friday, July 27 – 7 p.m.

TLC / En Vogue

Tickets: $25/$30

Saturday, July 28 – 7 p.m.

The Commodores

Tickets: $25

Sunday, July 29 – 1 p.m.

All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir Concert

Free event

Sunday, July 28 – 7 p.m.

Trevor Noah

Tickets: $35

Monday, July 30 – 7 p.m.

Casting Crowns

Tickets: $25

Tuesday, July 31 – 12:30 p.m.

The Rat Pack is Back

Free event

Tuesday, July 31 – 6:30 p.m.

Kidz Bop Live 2018

Tickets: $15

Wednesday, August 1 – 7 p.m.

Brothers Osborne

Tickets: $25/$35

Thursday, August 2 – 7 p.m.

Jeff Dunham

Tickets: $40

Friday, August 3 – 7 p.m.

Lee Brice

Tickets: $25/$35/$50

Saturday, August 4 – 7 p.m.

Styx & Cheap Trick

Tickets: $35/$45

Sunday, August 5 – 2 p.m.

Sale of Champions Livestock Auction

Free event

Tickets that are purchased before arrival to the fair include fair admission! Concerts will take place in the WCOL Celeste building.

The fair runs July 25 through August 5 at the Ohio Expo Center. For more information on the Ohio State Fair call 1-888-OHO-EXPO or 1-614-644-FAIR.

