Damon Williams’ Seriously Ignorant News: Drug Test

A Florida man believed that his drug dealer gave him the wrong drug after he had a bad reaction. He took his drugs in to the police station to have them tested to make sure he got the proper drug, and it didn’t exactly go as planned. Police urge anyone who has any illegal drugs to bring them in to be tested.
Celebrities From Florida
21 photos Launch gallery
Celebrities From Florida
1. Betty Wright1 of 21
2. Laila Ali2 of 21
3. Winston E. Scott3 of 21
4. Sidney Poitier4 of 21
5. Jason Derulo5 of 21
6. Wesley Snipes6 of 21
7. Thelma "Butterfly" McQueen7 of 21
8. Rick Ross8 of 21
9. The Lady Chablis9 of 21
10. T-Pain10 of 21
11. Howard "Howie" Kendrick11 of 21
12. Ray Charles12 of 21
13. Maya Rudolph13 of 21
14. Flo Rida14 of 21
15. Andra Davis15 of 21
16. Zeke Mowatt16 of 21
17. Artis Gilmore17 of 21
18. Deion SandersSource:Getty 18 of 21
19. Luther Campbell19 of 21
20. Roxie Roker20 of 21
21. Sam Moore21 of 21
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- White Woman Arrested After Racially and Physically Abusing Black Boy
- Serena Williams Targeted For Drug Testing 4x More Than Other Athletes
- Getting Tested For Prostate Cancer: What You Need To Know!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM