Damon Williams’ Seriously Ignorant News: Drug Test

| 07.03.18
A Florida man believed that his drug dealer gave him the wrong drug after he had a bad reaction. He took his drugs in to the police station to have them tested to make sure he got the proper drug, and it didn’t exactly go as planned. Police urge anyone who has any illegal drugs to bring them in to be tested.

Continue reading Damon Williams' Seriously Ignorant News: Drug Test

