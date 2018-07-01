Detroit’s Own Dwele Has Reinvigorated The Motown Sound

Detroit crooner Dwele got his talent honestly. Not only was he raised in a musical family, he was born on Valentine’s Day. The now 40-year-old father who is best known for his sultry ballads has established himself as a go-to guy for the kind of music that gets babies made. Check out our interview with him during the 2018 Fantastic Voyage where he talks about new music and why being born on V-Day wasn’t always his favorite thing.

