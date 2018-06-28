Morning Minute: Thank You Joe Jackson

| 06.28.18
Joe Jackson worked hard in the steel mills and also raised his kids to be stars. His children went on to be some of the biggest names in the music industry, Chris Paul gives a rundown of his life in 60 seconds.

