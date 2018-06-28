Morning Minute: Thank You Joe Jackson

Joe Jackson worked hard in the steel mills and also raised his kids to be stars. His children went on to be some of the biggest names in the music industry, Chris Paul gives a rundown of his life in 60 seconds.
Welcome Back, Ms. Jackson: A Look Back At Janet Jackson’s Best Videos
11 photos Launch gallery
Welcome Back, Ms. Jackson: A Look Back At Janet Jackson’s Best Videos
1. Janet Jackson Drops ‘No Sleep’1 of 11
2. Rhythm Nation2 of 11
3. The Pleasure Principle3 of 11
4. Miss You Much4 of 11
5. Alright5 of 11
6. If6 of 11
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- #JusticeForJunior: Family And Friends Mourn The Loss Of Bronx Teen
- Tidal Problems: Kanye West And Jay-Z Deal With Legal Issues
- Man Clings To Car While Girlfriend Drives [VIDEO]
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM