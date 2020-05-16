Janet Damita Jo Jackson was born on May 16, 1966 to Katherine and Joseph Jackson. The last child of a brood of 10.

The youngest sibling of the musical family, she began her career to mega-stardom at the young age of 11-years-old after she landed a role on “Diff’rent Strokes.”

As a teen, she began focusing on her solo music career and the rest is her-story! She went on to sell over 100 million records worldwide; cementing herself as one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

Happy Birthday Ms. Jackson: A Look Back At Janet Jackson's Best Videos