CLOSE
Janet Jackson
HomePhoto Galleries

Happy Birthday Ms. Jackson: A Look Back At Janet Jackson’s Best Videos

Posted 6 hours ago

Janet Damita Jo Jackson was born on May 16, 1966 to Katherine and Joseph Jackson. The last child of a brood of 10.

The youngest sibling of the musical family, she began her career to mega-stardom at the young age of 11-years-old after she landed a role on “Diff’rent Strokes.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As a teen, she began focusing on her solo music career and the rest is her-story! She went on to sell over 100 million records worldwide; cementing herself as one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Happy Birthday Ms. Jackson: A Look Back At Janet Jackson’s Best Videos  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Rhythm Nation

2. The Pleasure Principle

3. Miss You Much

4. Alright

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Related Galleries
Shrinking Celebrities: Celebs Who've Lost Weight Over The Years
Famous Vegans and Vegetarians
Celebs Who Had Children After 40
Aging Where? Celebrities Who Look Better With Time
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (10/21-10/27)
Close