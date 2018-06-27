RussRant: What About The Person Holding The Camera?

Russ discusses how social media and wanting to go “viral” have desensitized our society to violence and death. Too often videos of violence circulate, often times no one steps in to help, not even the person recording. Russ thinks the person behind the camera should be punished by law.

See his rant above.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: