RussRant: What About The Person Holding The Camera?

Russ discusses how social media and wanting to go “viral” have desensitized our society to violence and death. Too often videos of violence circulate, often times no one steps in to help, not even the person recording. Russ thinks the person behind the camera should be punished by law.
See his rant above.
Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram
Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)
10 photos Launch gallery