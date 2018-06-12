When will racists learn to keep their ignorance off of social media? It never ends well once they’re exposed.
For instance: Tabatha Dobson, a 20-year-old a who is a waitress for a “breastaurant” in south St. Louis County, Missouri (yep, you read that right — “breastaurant“) was on video making horribly racist comments.
In the now viral clip, Duncan is shown in a truck when a man off camera man says, “So are we going n***er hunting today or what?” He goes back and forth with another man before Duncan added with a smile, “You get them n*ggers.”
Watch the disturbing video below:
The backlash has been swift. She lost her job as a waitress at the “breastaurant” and she reportedly just enlisted in U.S. Air Force. See below:
Now, she may be kicked out of the Air Force.
“We have been made aware of a video online of an alleged reserve Airman who made racially insensitive comments,” the U.S. Air Force said in a statement. “We are looking into the matter and we appreciate this being brought to our attention.”
The statement continued:
“The U.S. Air Force values diversity and inclusion; our Airmen come together to produce an incredible team that can accomplish any mission and overcome any challenge. We believe that our greatest asset is our diverse, innovative and technically-savvy workforce. Our Airmen come from all backgrounds and remarks such as these do not fall in line with our culture. We take incidents like this very seriously and action will be taken upon further investigation as necessary.”
Dobson deleted her social media accounts, which were filled with pro-Trump memes and posts bashing NFL players for kneeling, according to the Riverfront Times. In addition, there was reportedly a deleted June 10 tweet where she wrote that she “dropped to her knees in prayer.”
20 thoughts on “‘N***er Hunting’ Video Goes Viral, Waitress Fired After Uproar [WATCH]”
So nice to have a President that has balls, and a First Lady who doesn’t
For years we have put up with the crap from these evil things, It’s time to start standing up to the cowards. Gun laws are for brown skin people as well, time to stop taking their crap and make their families feel the pain our families have been feeling for years. Bang-Bang! and get some ropes fu**k the bullsh*t. This is the only way theses fools will learn.
Trailer Trash
I am sure they were referencing themselves. The N word comes a dime of dozen, and what people fail to understand using this word only reference them. This is a name that has span over time and trust the word is wearing thinly. Whenever someone reference someone as a N I have to question them and point out have you checked yourself lately. It is like hide and seek Monkey will do as monkey will say. The only situation I can actually see her having a problem is she is in the Military.
This is why me and my peeps stay strapped come for me nasty pig skin lice infested redneck racist trash.
Another cave n!@@er aping out, well I’ll be! They should have never been let out of the caves of Europe.
Shame on our U.S. air force if they accept her! The fact that she had PRO TRUMP GROMMETS DOES NOT SURPRISE ME BUT IT IS VERY CONCERNING AND CONFIRMING OF HIS RACISM and how he has ushered racist behavior to the forefront.
Hey Ms., I understand your comment….but. As you know #45 is the CINC for our Armed Forces. So her support of him in that sense was a good thing. I know exactly what you’re getting at with the racial undertones he has ushered in; but if she would not have been on video displaying her bigotry for all the world to see, the USAF would have welcomed this racist with open arms.
Verygood we as a people must not tolerate this type of races remarks .
Where my racist at,you know who you are.Thank god their were no black folks around these devils,then we would have another hanging and the law enforcers would of said it was a suicide.
Uh oh, not good. Imagine this 20 year old enlisting in the military and rising in ranks to lead a diverse team. Can you imagine her undercover racist behind discriminating against minorities? It happens everyday. Just be thankful that she was an “allegedly drunk” idiot who was uncovered in the nick of time. That’s why if I go to a restaurant, I try my darnest to sit in a section with a minority server. Sister or brother might be slack the first time, but when I give them a generous tip and some constructive feedback, I have been ultra successful with them asking the maitre d to sit me in their section. This girl would probably spit in your food and serve it with a smile. Idiot!!
I agree these racist videos are getting old. This is nothing new it’s just in this age of technology and social media racist are too stupid, impulsive to keep their racism hid. But the “ni**er hunting” reference makes you wonder.
But the “ni**er hunting” reference makes you wonder. – believe it or you will wind up like Till or James Byrd, Jr. Nothing like a liquored up racist that travels in packs. Too afraid to be a lone wolf, but when in a Pride and hyped on liquid courage you need a silver bullet to take down these animals.
I have no doubt look at the racist in the Theta Tau fraternity at Syracuse University post you can see that animal pack mentality is there among the drunken frat boys. I believe most hard core racist have the potential to kill or harm someone black.
Yep that sheet is racist for sure, put them all on BLAST!!
Wow know comment about this story frm Mac Rotten Daddy? Oops!
These stories are really getting old and each one just shows how stupid, unintelligent, one-tracked minded they are and so intimidated by us. They are the only folks going around trying to intimidate others, always trying to keep people that don’t look like them from moving near them, don’t want people who don’t look like them shopping where they are, don’t want folks who don’t look like them going to the same schools, and it just goes on and on. That kind of thinking belongs to a socially undeveloped mind, incapable of comprehending, understanding and logically dealing with the reals of society. Nobody is bothering them because nobody cares about them. They are the ones that are so fascinated with other people of color. Get a life white folks because we are moving on with ours!!
That kind of thinking belongs to a socially undeveloped mind, incapable of comprehending, understanding and logically dealing with the reals of society
**
S.D. your post is spot on!
Agree 100%.
Amen.
RACIST’s are BRED IN THE HOMES OF IGNORANT PARENTS.
Obviously, this TURD was raised by some serious TRAILER TRASH.
So what if she lost her minimum wage job-SHE NEEDS TO BE TAUGHT A LESSON.
First of all, AFRICAN AMERICAN’S ARE HUMAN BEINGS–WE ARE NOT SOME DAMN JUNGLE ANIMALS TO BE HUNTED/KILLED!!!!!!!!!
Second, put her ass in JAIL with some big azz Sistah’s and let’s see how she fares.
After a REAL BAD BEAT-DOWN–maybe SUZY DUMB SLUT will have a change
of mind!!!!!!!!!!