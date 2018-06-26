Seriously Ignorant News: Robbed And Returned; A Phone Landed Her In A Cell

A waitress’ car was broken into, but in a crazy turn of events the things that were stolen wound up back in her hands. A 66-year-old woman is facing charges after shooting at her 46-year-old son following a disagreement about the whereabouts of her cell phone.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: