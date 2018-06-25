Top Of The Morning: Tom’s Having A Good Day!

| 06.25.18
The 2018 BET Awards were last night and the TJMS definitely felt the love! Anita Baker gave Tom Joyner a shout-out, and Shaun King was honored! BET also said goodbye to Deborah Lee after 30 years. Check out the audio above to hear Tom’s reaction to Anita’s viral shout-out.

 

