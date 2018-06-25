Top Of The Morning: Tom’s Having A Good Day!

The 2018 BET Awards were last night and the TJMS definitely felt the love! Anita Baker gave Tom Joyner a shout-out, and Shaun King was honored! BET also said goodbye to Deborah Lee after 30 years. Check out the audio above to hear Tom’s reaction to Anita’s viral shout-out.
Celebs Slay The Red Carpet At The 2018 BET Awards
30 photos Launch gallery
Celebs Slay The Red Carpet At The 2018 BET Awards
1. Slay All Day At The BET Awards1 of 30
2. Tyra Banks2 of 30
3. Elise Neal3 of 30
4. Boris Kodjoe4 of 30
5. Logan Browning5 of 30
6. A.J. Calloway6 of 30
7. Safaree Samuels7 of 30
8. Blac Chyna8 of 30
9. Amber Rose9 of 30
10. Rotimi10 of 30
11. Terry Crews11 of 30
12. Mike Colter12 of 30
13. Jamie Foxx and Corinne Foxx13 of 30
14. Jay’La Milan14 of 30
15. Tika Sumpter15 of 30
16. Serayah McNeill16 of 30
17. DJ Khaled, Asahd Tuck Khaled and Nicole Tuck17 of 30
18. Ne-Yo18 of 30
19. T.I.19 of 30
20. Tyga20 of 30
21. Marsha Ambrosius21 of 30
22. Woody McClain22 of 30
23. Former BET Executive Debra L. Lee23 of 30
24. DeJ Loaf24 of 30
25. Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey25 of 30
26. Ashanti26 of 30
27. Normani Kordei27 of 30
28. Papoose and Remy Ma28 of 30
29. Tyler James Williams29 of 30
30. Amara La Negra30 of 30
