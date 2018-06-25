Guy’s got a gripe! When flying who is in control of the window shade? Is it the person in the window seat or should everyone in that row have a say? We’ve got to resolve this issue! Let us know what you think!
One thought on “Guy’s Gripe: Dictatorship Or Democracy? Who Controls The Window Shade?”
This “Guy” needs to HIT THE ROAD…..please, take him off the Tom Joiner Show in the mornings. How long is “Guy” going to be on in the morning? He means well, but he is just not funny!!!!!!! Please cut short his contract on the Tom Joiner Show….