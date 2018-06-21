No More Drama: Mary J. Blige’s Divorce Is Final

Mary J. Blige may have had a challenging relationship history but at least she can now say she’s free to love again. Her divorce, to one-time manager, Kendu Isaacs is now final. According to ETonline, a judge signed off on the finalization on Wednesday.

ETonline.com reports:

The news comes three months after the former couple settled their divorce out of court. Blige filed for divorce from Isaacs in July 2016 after 13 years of marriage.

Last June, a judge ordered Blige to pay Isaacs $30,000 a month in temporary spousal support, in addition to $135,000 retroactively dating back to Sept. 1, 2016. Blige was also to pay $100,000 in attorney’s fees and expert costs, which is less than the $167,000 in fees and costs that Isaacs was requesting.

It’s been an eventful year for Blige, who was nominated for two Oscars — Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song — for Mudbound. The singer was even thrown an over-the-top party by JAY-Z and Beyonce.

Blige just announced that she’s been cast in a new horror drama based in part on a police shooting.

PHOTOS: Mary J., PR Photos Mary and Kendu AP

