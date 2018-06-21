Mary J. Blige may have had a challenging relationship history but at least she can now say she’s free to love again. Her divorce, to one-time manager, Kendu Isaacs is now final. According to ETonline, a judge signed off on the finalization on Wednesday.
The news comes three months after the former couple settled their divorce out of court. Blige filed for divorce from Isaacs in July 2016 after 13 years of marriage.
Last June, a judge ordered Blige to pay Isaacs $30,000 a month in temporary spousal support, in addition to $135,000 retroactively dating back to Sept. 1, 2016. Blige was also to pay $100,000 in attorney’s fees and expert costs, which is less than the $167,000 in fees and costs that Isaacs was requesting.
It’s been an eventful year for Blige, who was nominated for two Oscars — Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song — for Mudbound. The singer was even thrown an over-the-top party by JAY-Z and Beyonce.
Blige just announced that she’s been cast in a new horror drama based in part on a police shooting.
PHOTOS: Mary J., PR Photos Mary and Kendu AP
5 thoughts on “No More Drama: Mary J. Blige’s Divorce Is Final”
This is such a shame. Mary deserves so much better than this tramp. At least the spousal support is only temporary. Move on Mary and
I hope his and that protege careers go down the drain!!!!!!!!!!!!
Love you Mary!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
It is so sad tha this man could not stay true. Here you had a women taking care of your kids and your parents. N she gave you credit with getting her over the hump for awhile, but your true character came out and trust me a lot of people are disappointed with you as a business man and how poorly you handled this split. You are a man and I am sure as hell know this woman would have given you the world if you had been true or given you something respectfully that you deserved as a human being for helping her climb the chart and her relationship with God, sad to know you were not down on your knees praying too. N what man wants his women to take care of his parents and his kids, which not one of them came out of her. Brother you have to be better in the future toward the people you claim to care about. When your kids get older and see what you messed up they will have that talk with you n for your parents to sit back and wait for you to be paid and not tell you “enough son, get the amount you should get, but son for many years you have been living off and sharing this woman with other women all over town. N your kids and I will reap this disappointment you started”.
Even though it cost her some money – GOOD RIDDANCE – and she’s still on top. Karma is truly a bitch and he will eventually get his due!
HE IS SUCH A LOSER. MARY IS FINALLY FREE FROM THAT MESS. GO HEAD SISTA.