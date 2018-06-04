WeGotJoy: Black Women Are Fighting For Joy-Ann Reid

We have a dangerous racist in the White House who hasn’t apologized for a damn thing in his entire lifetime. We have a racist television star who has called Black women apes—more than once. We have a hateful Fox News commentator who attacked a 17-year-old survivor of a mass shooting. These are all recent incidents, yet people on the right — and some folks on the left — are trying to destroy Joy-Ann Reid for comments on a blog that date back to over ten years ago.

Thankfully, Black women have Joy’s back.

In case you missed it, in April, blog posts surfaced of Joy-Ann Reid making homophobic comments from the early 2000s. She accused Tom Cruise, Karl Rove, and Chief Justice John Robert’s son of being gay. Other comments included: “most straight people cringe at the sight of two men kissing” and “adult gay men tend to be attracted to very young, post-pubescent types.” Also, “Does that make me homophobic? Probably.”

Tweets resurfaced of her making transphobic comments by calling the deeply racist Ann Coulter a man.

Reid claimed some of the comments on the blog she didn’t write and that she was hacked, saying on her MSNBC show, “I genuinely do not believe I wrote those hateful things … But I can definitely understand, based on things I have tweeted and have written in the past, why some people don’t believe me.”

She also apologized, saying, “I’ve not been exempt from being dumb or cruel or hurtful to the very people I want to advocate for. I own that. I get it. And for that, I am truly, truly sorry.”

This past weekend, more blog posts surfaced. She reportedly wrote Israel was a “Zionist regime” and co-signed the conspiracy theory that the government was responsible for the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Most disturbingly, a photo was posted with the head of Sen. John McCain photoshopped on Seung-Hui Cho — the shooter in the 2007 Virginia Tech massacre — with a caption that read, “Baghdad John Strikes Again.” The posts also claimed she said CNN’s Wolf Blitzer gave preferential coverage to Israel.

She apologized again, but this time she didn’t say she was hacked.

While I published my blog, starting in 2005, I wrote thousands of posts in real-time on the issues of the day,” Reid said in a recently released statement.

“There are things I deeply regret and am embarrassed by, things I would have said differently and issues where my position has changed. Today I’m sincerely apologizing again.”

“I’m sorry for the collateral damage and pain this is causing individuals and communities caught in the crossfire.

The #WeGotJoy hashtag has gone viral, and it is mainly supported by Black women. See below.

~@JoyAnnReid is the ONLY Black woman with a news show on @MSNBC. I am defending her voice because it represents mine. #WeGotJoy #TrustBlackWomen pic.twitter.com/lgTFCenMHx — April is in Maui (@ReignOfApril) June 4, 2018

@JoyAnnReid is a powerful voice and critical perspective, especially for black women. We know who she is and support her tireless work in favor of progressive causes, even in the face of opposition. #WeGotJoy #TrustBlackWomen pic.twitter.com/hRt8HaRBpT — Melanie Campbell (@coalitionbuildr) June 4, 2018

Beyond pissed. It’s never enough. I watch ALL👏🏾DAMN👏🏾WEEK👏🏾 on ANY cable network and political coverage is DOMINATED by white voices. ALL👏🏾WEEK👏🏾. Silence speaks volumes. Put your slimy energy that shall be reaped into your mediocre leader. #WithJoy💯#WeGotJoy pic.twitter.com/GCT3t3EPJW — Erica Savage Wilson (@1ericasavage) June 4, 2018

Protect Joy Ann Reid. #WeGotJoy Joy has proven herself time and time again to have become a better and more knowledgeable person. Do not let them get away with these attacks on a black woman who is fighting and unafraid of going against this bigoted administration — Jason (One Piece Hat) 🌈 (@RoseIsotope) June 4, 2018

What scares me about these persistent, pathetic, and contrived attacks on Joy is that I know they won't stop. It's all a game to them and they refuse to be satisfied by anything less than her destruction. It isn't principled resistance, it's a hunt. #WithJoy #WeGotJoy — Chellycia (@dizzyjudge) June 4, 2018

JoyAnn Reid is a necessary voice. If she wasn't so powerful, excellent & on-point, they wouldn't be trying to silence her. #WeGotJoy pic.twitter.com/BiuJ2TtX2T — Melanie Says People Get Ready 2018 (@JoyRoseM) June 4, 2018

.@JoyAnnReid is the ONLY African American woman with a news show on MSNBC and I am defending her voice because it represents mine. #WeGotJoy #TrustBlackWomen pic.twitter.com/YsloJkMg8j — Tiffany Dena Loftin (@Tiffanydloftin) June 4, 2018

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

#WeGotJoy: Black Women Are Fighting For Joy-Ann Reid was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Black America Web: