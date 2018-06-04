WeGotJoy: Black Women Are Fighting For Joy-Ann Reid

We have a dangerous racist in the White House who hasn’t apologized for a damn thing in his entire lifetime. We have a racist television star who has called Black women apes—more than once. We have a hateful Fox News commentator who attacked a 17-year-old survivor of a mass shooting. These are all recent incidents, yet people on the right — and some folks on the left — are trying to destroy Joy-Ann Reid for comments on a blog that date back to over ten years ago.
Thankfully, Black women have Joy’s back.
In case you missed it, in April, blog posts surfaced of Joy-Ann Reid making homophobic comments from the early 2000s. She accused Tom Cruise, Karl Rove, and Chief Justice John Robert’s son of being gay. Other comments included: “most straight people cringe at the sight of two men kissing” and “adult gay men tend to be attracted to very young, post-pubescent types.” Also, “Does that make me homophobic? Probably.”
Tweets resurfaced of her making transphobic comments by calling the deeply racist Ann Coulter a man.
Reid claimed some of the comments on the blog she didn’t write and that she was hacked, saying on her MSNBC show, “I genuinely do not believe I wrote those hateful things … But I can definitely understand, based on things I have tweeted and have written in the past, why some people don’t believe me.”
She also apologized, saying, “I’ve not been exempt from being dumb or cruel or hurtful to the very people I want to advocate for. I own that. I get it. And for that, I am truly, truly sorry.”
This past weekend, more blog posts surfaced. She reportedly wrote Israel was a “Zionist regime” and co-signed the conspiracy theory that the government was responsible for the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Most disturbingly, a photo was posted with the head of Sen. John McCain photoshopped on Seung-Hui Cho — the shooter in the 2007 Virginia Tech massacre — with a caption that read, “Baghdad John Strikes Again.” The posts also claimed she said CNN’s Wolf Blitzer gave preferential coverage to Israel.
She apologized again, but this time she didn’t say she was hacked.
While I published my blog, starting in 2005, I wrote thousands of posts in real-time on the issues of the day,” Reid said in a recently released statement.
“There are things I deeply regret and am embarrassed by, things I would have said differently and issues where my position has changed. Today I’m sincerely apologizing again.”
“I’m sorry for the collateral damage and pain this is causing individuals and communities caught in the crossfire.
The #WeGotJoy hashtag has gone viral, and it is mainly supported by Black women. See below.
#WeGotJoy: Black Women Are Fighting For Joy-Ann Reid was originally published on newsone.com
29 thoughts on “#WeGotJoy: Black Women Are Fighting For Joy-Ann Reid”
Bimbo peckerwood bi**hes have nothing on Joy Ann Reid. Classy, intelligent and a beautiful brown skin woman. Theses peckerwoods don’t know how to deal with strong brown skin people so they take dirty cheap shots. Joy Ann Reid got her college degree the dignify way, not on her knees like the peckerwood bi**hes. Right on Joy Ann Reid we got the power!
Stay true Joy Ann Reid
This country is headed for a crisis.
SPEAKING OF LIES AND FAKE NEWS!
******************
Fox News apologized Tuesday after receiving a torrent of criticism over the network’s use of photos of various players for the Philadelphia Eagles kneeling in prayer, creating the misleading impression that they were demonstrating during the national anthem.
The photos ran during a segment on Monday night, after President Trump announced that he had uninvited the reigning Super Bowl champions from a traditional visit to the White House.
*
As Fox News anchor Shannon Bream explained Trump’s decision, which he attributed to the anthem protests that have roiled the league, photos of Eagles players kneeling in prayer were shown on screen.
*
One of the players pictured, Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, forcefully denounced the network in a tweet on Tuesday morning.
*
“This can’t be serious…. Praying before games with my teammates, well before the anthem, is being used for your propaganda?! Just sad, I feel like you guys should have to be better than this…,” Ertz said.
trump hasn’t done a damn thing for black people!! The real median income of black households increased by 4.1 percent between 2014 and 2015. President Obama enacted permanent expansions of the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit, which together now provide about 2 million African-American working families with an average tax cut of about $1,000 each. The poverty rate for African Americans fell faster in 2015 than in any year since 1999. Among African-Americans and Hispanic students 25 and older, high school completion is higher than ever before. The black unemployment rate fell from 16.5% to 7.8% from January 2011 – January 2017. Now it’s 6.8% the decline can be attributed to the financial recovery process moving forward since the recession under former PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA and low federal interest rates—and not Trump.
**
You racist so desperately want trump to win coming into the white house on the heels of a black president, you take anything he does as a victory, he’s undoing Obama! President Obama’s legacy is sealed, facts don’t lie but racist do. And racist own 95% of the media outlet who are putting out the lies: Obama did nothing for blacks, blacks are better off under trump; trump cares more about blacks Obama…F**king lies! And unfortunately you have a handful of black dummies who don’t read or do any independent research to know that the racist are lying to them. trump is a failure and history will soon prove that. Your lies will never undo President Obama.
But President Obama didn’t get IMPEACHED served 8 successful years legacy intact!!!
Well let’s see Joy’s blog from 10 years ago is off limits but Trumps access Hollywood locker room talk from 10 years ago isn’t, like a Rapper said not too long ago “Trump wasn’t a racist when he was a celebrity” it’s also telling how this article fails to mention Samantha Bee’s comments that were far worse than Rosanne’s comment but I guess it’s now OK to call women Feckless c#nt’s Joy apologized but so did Roseanne
That wasn’t locker rm talk. That bitch busted in on young girls half dressed because “ he could”. Donald thrump is the worse of the worse. He deserve zero respect from the blk community. And that’s exactly what he’s getting.
Young girls half dressed? Is that what Miss America pageant contestants are? Because I was under the impression they had to be 18 or older,
And yes it was locker room talk a privet conversation amongst 2 men unlike Joy he didn’t claim he was hacked Trump has done more for the black community than 8 years of Obama sitting in chair out in a field of weeds (can someone explain WTF that presidential portrait is about? Why not just posse with a Malt Liquor bottle in one hand)
Ain’t you tired of being pimp slapped by huf?
You are JHUFF dummy…LOL! You have to post as two, three and four different people to cosign your own bulls**t because you can’t convince anyone black to follow your stupid ass off of the cliff.
If MSNBC can hire Fox News racist reject Megan Kelly with all of the s**t that she’s said there’s no way they can come down on Joy for having an opinion about 911 or gays. Those were private emails nothing she said on air out loud. NBC also hired Loin King face fake news reject Greta Van Susteren but she got canceled. So, they’ve hired two racist white women without blinking an eye, if they get rid of Joy I will not watch NBC.
You failed to mention MS-Lead-NBC hired MK and sh!t canned Tamron Hall so doesn’t that make then racist and what happened to Melissa H Perry? FOX news now has more black news women than MS-Lead-NBC yet FOX is racist? sounds to me like the head overseers are feeding the plantation negros some bull sigady BTW you mentioned you’d stop watching MSNBC considering there low ratings most people already have it’s pretty dam sad when you advertise on your competitions channel
Damm, he owned you like a migrant field worker
Fox news is lying ass garbage and always will be no matter how many blacks or black self hating coons the employ. ALL of these MF’s are racist MSNBC, Fox and CNN. All owned by white racist conservatives.
Your a pathetic fat faggot
Ha Ha this is funny,joy ur the last black person standing at MSNBC they want some of those right wing racist to watch MSNBC they are going to make a move like their sister station NBC replace you with a right wing racist.What make some black people think so call liberals and dems are not racist to.This is a team sport that’s why its so effected.Get on code black folks.
If #45 can get elected to the highest office in the land after saying he grabs women by the p(;;!; Joy Reid can be an anchor on MSNBC.
Exactly!! Nobody is more egregious to this day, than that fat ass, who’s pretending to be prez. To this day he’s the most abhorrent person, let alone prez. DAMN, SOB
If Joy is taken off MSMBC, I will no longer watch!!
I believe that Joy made those HOMOPHOBIC comments along with those others.
Funny how when the s–t hits the fan, some folks start with denying their actions
and placing blame elsewhere.
I SUPPORT folks who SUPPORT ME-Joy Reid-NOT!!!!!!!!!!!
Just because she may be my color-DOES NOT MEAN SHE IS MY KIND!!!!!!!!!!!
She is a racist pos and needs to be fired immediately. These double standards and black privileges are coming to an end and the black devils know it!
I like Joy, we all know they’re coming after her because of her criticism of this fake presidency. I won’t be surprised if she leaves the network. I’m with joy.
#I Got Joy! If Nbc gets rid of Joy I will have no reason to watch.
I support your stances Joy.
Of course you do, freedom of thought isn’t allowed on the plantation
Only brown skin men can be Mac Daddy.